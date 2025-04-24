MADRID -- It’s been a season of firsts for Moyuka Uchijima.

On Sunday she defeated No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the Round of 16 at the Mutua Madrid Open. That win was her first against a Top 25 player. Uchijima was victorious over No. 26 seed Ons Jabeur in the second round -- it’s worth noting Jabeur beat Pegula in the 2022 final here.

A win on Monday would thrust Uchijima into the PIF WTA Rankings Top 50 for the first time.

Five things to know about the 23-year-old from Japan:

1. She found her love for tennis after trying other sports

Uchijima was born in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and moved to Tokyo, Japan when she was seven or eight. On the way to her elementary school was her father Kazuto’s office at the Bristol Company, which had tennis courts.

Uchijima: “At that time I was doing swimming and basketball, but I wanted to try something else. So I started tennis with my sister. Swimming was tough. Every day you’re doing the same thing and basketball was mostly running every day and I didn’t like that. I really enjoyed hitting balls.”

2. She came to clay late

Uchijima trains in Guangzhou, China with Zheng Saisai, among others, but did not have much experience playing on clay.

Uchijima: “I played on hard court and artificial grass court -- it’s what we have in Japan. Clay was really challenging for me, but a couple years ago I started to find my game on clay. And actually it suits the way I play the most. Last year it clicked. This year, I didn’t really get to practice on clay but, match by match, I’m getting better. Yeah, I’m starting to like clay more and more.”

3. She’s gaining confidence one match at a time

And she’s setting some personal standards as well. Uchijima’s win on Sunday marked the first time she has won three consecutive matches at WTA level in her career, excluding Billie Jean King Cup results.

Uchijima: “I had a lot of close matches -- against Mirra Andreeva in the Australian Open, Coco Gauff in Indian Wells. Yeah, I feel I’m able to play against those top players but couldn’t get the win, just last little hill I couldn’t go over. This week, even first round, I was getting killed by Robin [Montgomery, losing the first set 6-1]. But I just try not to think too much. Try to do what you can do at that moment.”

4. She worked her way from ITF events to the Madrid main draw

Two years ago, she lost her first qualifying match in Madrid. Last year her ranking wasn’t high enough to make the qualifying draw, so she played (and won!) an ITF W100 event at a different site in Madrid. It was part of a 19-match winning streak -- three ITF titles, then qualifying and reaching the second round of Roland Garros that took her into the Top 100 for the first time.

Uchijima: “Last year this time I was playing ITF and watching all these players on TV. And now, you are actually playing the same tournament. To come back here in main draw is really, really special and makes me happy. I still cannot believe it. I’m still in a dream.”

5. Japanese star Kei Nishikori was her idol growing up

Nishikori is one of the most accomplished players from Japan. He’s a former No. 4 who, in 2014, reached the final of the US Open.

Uchijima: “We actually went to the Olympics together last year. I was watching him on TV and actually like living the same life, in the same place. He played here many, many years and gave me some tips. I guess it’s working. He’s always my idol and I’m just really, really happy we are playing the same tournament. I hope I can keep going. I still cannot believe how I played today. Just hope to continue the solid game tomorrow or whenever I play. I don’t even know who I’m playing next.”