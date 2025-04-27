World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka continued her Mutua Madrid Open mastery with a 6-3, 7-5 semifinal victory over No. 17 seed Elina Svitolina at the Caja Magica on Thursday night.

Sabalenka needed 1 hour and 32 minutes to hold off Svitolina, ending the Ukrainian's undefeated clay-court run this year. Coming into Thursday's match, Svitolina had gone 9-0 on clay at WTA events in 2025 (18-0 in sets), but Sabalenka put a stop to that streak.

Madrid: Draws | Scores | Order of play

Marquee final lined up: Saturday's final at this year's first WTA 1000 clay-court event will pit Sabalenka against No. 4 seed Coco Gauff. Gauff dismissed defending champion Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-1 in just 64 minutes earlier on Thursday.

Gauff has a narrow 5-4 lead over Sabalenka in their head-to-head. Gauff won their only prior clay-court meeting at 2021 Rome, and the American also won their most recent meeting, at the 2024 WTA Finals Riyadh.

Racking up the wins: Sabalenka has been the dominant force at the Mutua Madrid Open this decade. She is now 22-4 lifetime at the tournament, winning the title in 2021 and 2023, and reaching another final last year.

Additionally, Sabalenka is now firmly ensconced as the tour leader in match-wins this year. By beating Svitolina, Sabalenka became the first player to obtain 30 main-draw wins at WTA events in 2025.

Match moments: In the nightcap match on Court Manolo Santana, Sabalenka saw her early 4-1 lead dwindle. Svitolina cracked a strong backhand return crosscourt to pull back on serve at 4-3, as she attempted to keep her perfect clay-court season alive.

However, a grueling game on Svitolina’s serve followed, where the Ukrainian had to stare down a trio of break points. Svitolina saved two, but she double faulted on the third to quickly cede the advantage back to Sabalenka.

Serving for the set at 5-3, Sabalenka saw herself outfoxed at net by Svitolina, and the top seed had to face three break points herself. Two of Sabalenka’s best serves and a backhand winner erased those chances, and she fired her fourth ace of the day to reach set point. There, Sabalenka slammed another unreturned serve to seal the one-set lead.

More to come...