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Peyton
Stearns

USA
24 yrs
5' 8" (1.73m)
Current Singles Rank
53
Singles Titles
1
Won / Lost
20 / 18
Prize Money
$906,129

Stories

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Biography

  • Previously worked with Tom Hill and Eric Hechtman
  • Started playing tennis aged eight
  • Majored in Applied Movement Science at the University of Texas
  • Three-time All-American while playing for the University of Texas, helping the Longhorns capture back-to-back NCAA team titles; she became the first player in the program's history to win an NCAA Singles crown
  • Favorite surface is hard

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

28

Height

5' 8" (1.73m)

Birthday

Oct 8, 2001 October 8, 2001

Birthplace

Cincinnati, Ohio

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (2): 2026 - Austin
2024 - Rabat

Finalist (1): 2023 - Bogota

Career in Review

In 2025, made first WTA 1000 SF of career at Rome and hit career-high ranking of No.28 on May 19; earned first Top 10 wins of career over No.8 Zheng Qinwen at Dubai and No.6 Keys at Rome

Posted first Top 50 season finish in 2024 (No.48), having won maiden title at Rabat (d. Sherif in F). Advanced to QF at Toronto (l. eventual champion Pegula) and Cleveland (l. Siniakova); reached 3r at Roland Garros (l. M.Andreeva) and US Open (l. Vekic)

In 2023, advanced to first career WTA singles final at Bogota (l. Maria). Reached R16 at her home Slam, US Open (l. Vondrousova). Also reached 3r at Roland Garros (d. former champion Ostapenko in 2r, l. Kasatkina). Broke into Top 50 for first time in September following the US Open

Finished 2022 season with 33-15 win-loss record (across all levels), reaching three ITF Circuit finals, including W25 titles at Austin and Florence

Fell 1r on Grand Slam main-draw debut at 2022 US Open (as wild card, l. Alexandrova in 3s)

Made WTA main draw debut at 2022 Cleveland as wild card (l. Begu in 1r)

In 2021, contested qualifying at Cincinnati, US Open and Indian Wells

Played college tennis at the University of Texas at Austin, where she became the first Longhorn to win the NCAA Division I Women’s Singles National Championship

Latest Matches

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Tournament News
Aryna_Sabalenka National_Bank Open 2026, Day 1

Top quotes from Cincinnati media day: 'I love having the target on my back'

3m read
11h ago
highlights

Hometown favorite Stearns wins opener in Cincinnati

1d ago
Peyton Stearns, 2026 Cincinnati R1 (Getty)
04:59
highlights

Ruse overturns 4-0 second-set deficit to defeat Stearns in Toronto opener

1w ago
Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Toronto 2026
02:44
highlights

Stearns delivers the goods in routine Memphis win over Prozorova

2w ago
Peyton Stearns, 2026 Memphis R2 (Getty)
04:01
highlights

Stearns battles back to beat Stoiana in all-American Memphis clash

2w ago
Peyton Stearns, Memphis 2026
04:54
highlights

Keys denies Stearns from 6-4, 4-2 down in Rome

3mo ago
Madison Keys, Rome 2026
04:55
Match Reaction

Keys, Osaka avoid upset bug in Rome as Muchova falls

3m read
3mo ago
Naomi Osaka, 2026 Rome R2 (Getty)