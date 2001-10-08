peyton stearns

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (2): 2026 - Austin

2024 - Rabat



Finalist (1): 2023 - Bogota





Career in Review

In 2025, made first WTA 1000 SF of career at Rome and hit career-high ranking of No.28 on May 19; earned first Top 10 wins of career over No.8 Zheng Qinwen at Dubai and No.6 Keys at Rome



Posted first Top 50 season finish in 2024 (No.48), having won maiden title at Rabat (d. Sherif in F). Advanced to QF at Toronto (l. eventual champion Pegula) and Cleveland (l. Siniakova); reached 3r at Roland Garros (l. M.Andreeva) and US Open (l. Vekic)



In 2023, advanced to first career WTA singles final at Bogota (l. Maria). Reached R16 at her home Slam, US Open (l. Vondrousova). Also reached 3r at Roland Garros (d. former champion Ostapenko in 2r, l. Kasatkina). Broke into Top 50 for first time in September following the US Open



Finished 2022 season with 33-15 win-loss record (across all levels), reaching three ITF Circuit finals, including W25 titles at Austin and Florence



Fell 1r on Grand Slam main-draw debut at 2022 US Open (as wild card, l. Alexandrova in 3s)



Made WTA main draw debut at 2022 Cleveland as wild card (l. Begu in 1r)



In 2021, contested qualifying at Cincinnati, US Open and Indian Wells



Played college tennis at the University of Texas at Austin, where she became the first Longhorn to win the NCAA Division I Women’s Singles National Championship