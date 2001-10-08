peyton stearns

Stories
Biography
- Previously worked with Tom Hill and Eric Hechtman
- Started playing tennis aged eight
- Majored in Applied Movement Science at the University of Texas
- Three-time All-American while playing for the University of Texas, helping the Longhorns capture back-to-back NCAA team titles; she became the first player in the program's history to win an NCAA Singles crown
- Favorite surface is hard
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High28
Height5' 8" (1.73m)
BirthdayOct 8, 2001 October 8, 2001
BirthplaceCincinnati, Ohio
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Winner (2): 2026 - Austin
2024 - Rabat
Finalist (1): 2023 - Bogota
Career in Review
In 2025, made first WTA 1000 SF of career at Rome and hit career-high ranking of No.28 on May 19; earned first Top 10 wins of career over No.8 Zheng Qinwen at Dubai and No.6 Keys at Rome
Posted first Top 50 season finish in 2024 (No.48), having won maiden title at Rabat (d. Sherif in F). Advanced to QF at Toronto (l. eventual champion Pegula) and Cleveland (l. Siniakova); reached 3r at Roland Garros (l. M.Andreeva) and US Open (l. Vekic)
In 2023, advanced to first career WTA singles final at Bogota (l. Maria). Reached R16 at her home Slam, US Open (l. Vondrousova). Also reached 3r at Roland Garros (d. former champion Ostapenko in 2r, l. Kasatkina). Broke into Top 50 for first time in September following the US Open
Finished 2022 season with 33-15 win-loss record (across all levels), reaching three ITF Circuit finals, including W25 titles at Austin and Florence
Fell 1r on Grand Slam main-draw debut at 2022 US Open (as wild card, l. Alexandrova in 3s)
Made WTA main draw debut at 2022 Cleveland as wild card (l. Begu in 1r)
In 2021, contested qualifying at Cincinnati, US Open and Indian Wells
Played college tennis at the University of Texas at Austin, where she became the first Longhorn to win the NCAA Division I Women’s Singles National Championship
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