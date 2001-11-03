hailey baptiste

Personal

Formerly coached by Peter Lucassen at the USTA National Campus in Orlando

Met Williams sisters as a kid when they were playing World Team Tennis and managed to hit with both

Pet dog, a half-Shar Pei, half-Pug named Tsonga

Career Highlights

Career in Review

Won back-to-back main draw matches for the first time at 2023 Guadalajara 1000 reaching R16 (l. Garcia); also in 2023 fell 2r at Charleston and Washington DC, 1r at Miami and QF at WTA 125K Midland



2022 season including, 2r at Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Inglis), Guadalajara [250] (as qualifier, l. Osorio) and Charleston (l. Cornet); also fell 1r at Indian Wells, Miami and Roland Garros and QF at WTA 125K Montevideo



In 2021, came through qualifying to reach 2r at 2021 Roland Garros (l. Kenin), also reached 2r at Chicago [500] (as WC, l. Azarenka) and Charleston (as WC, l. Jabeur). Fell 1r on three occasions including US Open Won doubles title at 2021 Charleston [250] w/McNally (d. Perez/Sanders in F)



Played one main draw in 2020 at US Open in Grand Slam main draw debut falling to Kristina Mladenovic in 1r; also contested qualifying at Australian Open and Lexington



Highlight of 2019 was 2r showing on WTA main draw debut at Washington DC (as WC d. No.17 Keys, l. Mladenovic)



Also contested qualifying at US Open and on ITF Circuit won $25k titles at Tucon, Sumter and Plantation



As a junior reached career-high ranking of No.38 in 2018



Made debut on ITF Circuit in Florida in 2017



