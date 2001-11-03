Ranking

Previous Matches

Hailey Baptiste

UNITED STATES
Height
-
Plays
Right-Handed
Age
-
Nov 3 2001
Birthplace
-
Current Ranking
0
Mar 18 2024
0
YTD 2024
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
YTD 2024
0 / 0
00/0
YTD 2024
Career High
0
Mar 18 2024
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
Career
0 / 0
000/000
Career

Latest Matches

Latest Player Videos

Grand Slam Record

Grand Slams

Best Grand Slam Result

Highest Finish

R64 x2
W/L
2/5
2022, 2021

Australian Open

R64 x1
2022

Roland Garros

R64 x1
2021

Wimbledon

US Open

R128 x2
2021, 2020

Latest Player News

More on Baptiste...

Personal

Formerly coached by Peter Lucassen at the USTA National Campus in Orlando
Met Williams sisters as a kid when they were playing World Team Tennis and managed to hit with both
Pet dog, a half-Shar Pei, half-Pug named Tsonga

Career Highlights

Career in Review

Won back-to-back main draw matches for the first time at 2023 Guadalajara 1000 reaching R16 (l. Garcia); also in 2023 fell 2r at Charleston and Washington DC, 1r at Miami and QF at WTA 125K Midland

2022 season including, 2r at Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Inglis), Guadalajara [250] (as qualifier, l. Osorio) and Charleston (l. Cornet); also fell 1r at Indian Wells, Miami and Roland Garros and QF at WTA 125K Montevideo

In 2021, came through qualifying to reach 2r at 2021 Roland Garros (l. Kenin), also reached 2r at Chicago [500] (as WC, l. Azarenka) and Charleston (as WC, l. Jabeur). Fell 1r on three occasions including US Open Won doubles title at 2021 Charleston [250] w/McNally (d. Perez/Sanders in F)

Played one main draw in 2020 at US Open in Grand Slam main draw debut falling to Kristina Mladenovic in 1r; also contested qualifying at Australian Open and Lexington

Highlight of 2019 was 2r showing on WTA main draw debut at Washington DC (as WC d. No.17 Keys, l. Mladenovic)

Also contested qualifying at US Open and on ITF Circuit won $25k titles at Tucon, Sumter and Plantation

As a junior reached career-high ranking of No.38 in 2018

Made debut on ITF Circuit in Florida in 2017

SinglesRanking
Current Singles
96
Singles Career High Ranking
Highest Singles
96
Mar 18, 2024
Doubles Current Ranking
Current Doubles
129
Doubles Career High Ranking
Highest Doubles
122
Feb 12, 2024
Custom Filter: Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
Date Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
2024 96
2023 122 131
2022 119 181
2021 160 160
2020 229 231
2019 229 285
2018 413 457
2024 122
2023 139 179
2022 127 264
2021 144 145
2020 470 470
2019 628 738
Week Week by Week Ranking
Mar 18, 2024 96
Mar 4, 2024 105
Feb 26, 2024 106
Feb 19, 2024 114
Feb 12, 2024 115
Feb 5, 2024 114
Jan 29, 2024 121
Jan 15, 2024 130
Jan 8, 2024 131
Jan 1, 2024 129
Dec 25, 2023 131
Dec 18, 2023 131
Dec 11, 2023 131
Dec 4, 2023 133
Nov 27, 2023 129
Nov 20, 2023 123
Nov 13, 2023 122
Nov 6, 2023 131
Oct 23, 2023 136
Oct 16, 2023 134
Oct 9, 2023 136
Oct 2, 2023 136
Sep 25, 2023 137
Sep 18, 2023 174
Sep 11, 2023 169
Aug 28, 2023 171
Aug 21, 2023 171
Aug 14, 2023 170
Aug 7, 2023 174
Jul 31, 2023 204
Jul 24, 2023 205
Jul 17, 2023 198
Jul 3, 2023 215
Jun 26, 2023 213
Jun 19, 2023 213
Jun 12, 2023 214
May 29, 2023 243
May 22, 2023 244
May 8, 2023 231
Apr 24, 2023 228
Apr 17, 2023 251
Apr 10, 2023 248
Apr 3, 2023 275
Mar 20, 2023 280
Mar 6, 2023 270
Feb 27, 2023 258
Feb 20, 2023 230
Feb 13, 2023 233
Feb 6, 2023 237
Jan 30, 2023 229
Jan 16, 2023 156
Jan 9, 2023 157
Jan 2, 2023 166
Dec 26, 2022 166
Dec 19, 2022 166
Dec 12, 2022 167
Dec 5, 2022 166
Nov 28, 2022 174
Nov 21, 2022 176
Nov 14, 2022 182
Nov 7, 2022 181
Oct 31, 2022 174
Oct 24, 2022 166
Oct 17, 2022 169
Oct 10, 2022 173
Oct 3, 2022 167
Sep 26, 2022 155
Sep 19, 2022 153
Sep 12, 2022 150
Aug 29, 2022 155
Aug 22, 2022 157
Aug 15, 2022 154
Aug 8, 2022 151
Aug 1, 2022 148
Jul 25, 2022 148
Jul 18, 2022 148
Jul 11, 2022 152
Jun 27, 2022 153
Jun 20, 2022 155
Jun 13, 2022 145
Jun 6, 2022 145
May 23, 2022 123
May 16, 2022 125
May 9, 2022 126
Apr 25, 2022 127
Apr 18, 2022 125
Apr 11, 2022 125
Apr 4, 2022 124
Mar 21, 2022 122
Mar 7, 2022 119
Feb 28, 2022 123
Feb 21, 2022 131
Feb 14, 2022 131
Feb 7, 2022 136
Jan 31, 2022 137
Jan 17, 2022 165
Jan 10, 2022 168
Jan 3, 2022 168
Dec 27, 2021 168
Dec 20, 2021 168
Dec 13, 2021 168
Dec 6, 2021 168
Nov 29, 2021 168
Nov 22, 2021 160
Nov 15, 2021 160
Nov 8, 2021 163
Nov 1, 2021 165
Oct 25, 2021 166
Oct 18, 2021 166
Oct 4, 2021 168
Sep 27, 2021 174
Sep 20, 2021 178
Sep 13, 2021 181
Aug 30, 2021 181
Aug 23, 2021 181
Aug 16, 2021 181
Aug 9, 2021 181
Aug 2, 2021 181
Jul 26, 2021 175
Jul 19, 2021 172
Jul 12, 2021 170
Jun 28, 2021 169
Jun 21, 2021 169
Jun 14, 2021 166
May 31, 2021 203
May 24, 2021