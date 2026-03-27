Sabalenka vs. Gauff: Everything to know about the Miami Open final

Ahead of Saturday’s championship match, here’s a complete breakdown of when Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff play, what’s at stake and how they navigated the draw.

MIAMI -- The Sunshine Swing on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz comes to end this weekend with the singles and doubles finals at the Miami Open.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 4 Coco Gauff found their way through the 96-player draw, and will meet for the 13th time on the WTA Tour and fourth time in a final. Sabalenka seeks to sweep the Sunshine Double and defend her 2025 Miami Open crown, while Gauff eyes her 12th overall title and first at her hometown tournament.

From order of play to prize money and a championship preview, here is everything you need to know about Saturday and Sunday's finals:

When are the BNP Paribas Open singles and doubles finals?

Both finals will take place at Stadium Court at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, with singles being played on Saturday, March 28, not before 3:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. GMT) following the men's doubles final. The doubles final will be held Sunday, March 29, at 12:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. GMT), preceding the men's singles final.

How did each singles player reach championship?

Singles

Sabalenka

First round: Bye

Second round: def. Ann Li 7-6 (5), 6-4

Third round: def. Caty McNally 6-4, 6-2

Fourth round: def. Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-4

Quarterfinals: def. Hailey Baptiste 6-4, 6-4

Semifinals: def. Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-3

After won her 23rd singles title just a couple weeks ago at Indian Wells, she can sweep Sunshine Double, defend her Miami crowd and win her 21st title on hard court. She hasn't dropped a set all tournament, and became the fourth player to reach five WTA 1000 finals as World No. 1 since the format's introduction in 2009.

Gauff

First round: Bye

Second round: def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Third round: def. Alycia Parks 3-6, 6-0, 6-1

Fourth round: def. Sorana Cirstea 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

Quarterfinals: def. Belinda Bencic 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

Semifinals: def. Karolina Muchova 6-1, 6-1

Following four three-set matches, Gauff dominated in her semifinal. She's now reached her sixth WTA 1000 final and is one of three players to reach a 1000 final every year since 2023, joining Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula. A bucket list tournament for her, Gauff grew up in Delray Beach, north of Miami.

What are the ranking points and prize money at stake?

A total prize pool of more than $9.4 million has been distributed at the Miami Open. Saturday's singles champion receiving $1,151,380 while the finalist takes home $612,340. For doubles, the champion duo earns $468,200 with the second-place team enjoying $247,870.

Consistent with all WTA 1000 events, the singles and doubles champions at Indian Wells will receive 1,000 ranking points in the PIF WTA Rankings and Race to the WTA Finals Riyadh. The finalists in each draw add 650 points.

In the PIF WTA Rankings, any change in rank is based on how many points the player earned this time last year and had to defend entering the tournament. Gauff is projected to improve to No. 3, surpassing Iga Swiatek, who drops down to No. 4. Sabalenka will remain No. 1 regardless of win or loss.

Sabalenka vs. Gauff championship preview

The Miami Open final will break the 6-6 tie in the head-to-head between these two great rivals. Though having a faced three times in 2025, the last time they squared off on outdoor hard court was Wuhan in 2024, a Sabalenka three-set win.

Sabalenka has been the most dominant player in Miami, and her performance vs. another great rival in Rybakina Thursday proved that point even further. Gauff will be her most agile opponent, but Sabalenka has one of the most effective service hold rates in the game.

"It couldn't be a better final," Sabalenka said. "I feel happy for her that she's finding her tennis back, and I'm excited to play her on her, maybe not the best level right now, but her trying and (getting) back on the best level. It's always a fight."

As for Gauff, the key will be to break Sabalenka's serve. In her semifinal vs. Muchova, she broke the Czech six out of her seven service games, and at WTA 1000 events so far, her 128 break-point opportunities and 61 that were converted are both the most of any player.

"We played -- I think it was WTA Finals -- and I started that match off great," Gauff said. "At the end of day, I just felt like I was entering that tournament maybe a little bit low in confidence, and I just didn't trust my shots in that moment.

"We've played so many matches, and it's physical when I play her every time, it's going to be tough. And she's playing great tennis. She's definitely world No. 1 for a reason, and it's going to be a great challenge."