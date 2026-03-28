Sabalenka wins Miami title to become first to complete Sunshine Double since 2022

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Coco Gauff in three sets on Saturday afternoon to win the Miami Open and in doing so, become the first player since Iga Swiatek in 2022 to complete the Sunshine Double. It's her 24th career WTA singles title.

In case any sliver of doubt remained about who the best player in the world is right now, Aryna Sabalenka erased it with an emphatic 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 victory over World No. 4 Coco Gauff to become the first player to complete the Sunshine Double since Iga Swiatek in 2022.

She is the fifth woman to achieve the feat, joining Steffi Graf, Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, and Swiatek.

"It means a lot, Sabalenka said in her post-match press conference. "My goal always been to put my name in history, and I just did it. It just sounds so unreal. I don't know how I was able to achieve that, but I'm super proud right now. Of course, of course, super happy with this beautiful trophy."

With the win, Sabalenka improved to 7-6 against Gauff at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level, having now won their last two meetings. She also successfully defended her Miami Open title, dropping just one set en route. She is the first player to win back-to-back titles at the event since Ashleigh Barty in 2019 and 2021, and the first to do so in consecutive years since Serena Williams from 2013 to 2015.

“Coco, you’re so good at speeches,” Sabalenka said during the trophy presentation. “Honestly, I don’t know what else to say. But I want to start with you. You’re a fighter. You also pushed me so hard to be a better player, and I like our rivalry. You’re incredible. I’m happy to see you back in the finals and I really hope to play many more. So congrats to you and your team.”

The win marks the 24th WTA singles title of her career and her 30th overall, including six in doubles. Among them: four Grand Slam singles titles, two in doubles, 11 WTA 1000 singles titles and two more in doubles -- one of which came in Miami in 2019. She has compiled those totals while spending 83 weeks at World No. 1, including an active streak that has reached 75 weeks.

Championship match report

That level of consistent excellence stems from performances like the one she delivered not only in Saturday’s final, but also in her dominant semifinal win over Elena Rybakina. Against Gauff -- a player who has troubled her throughout their careers -- Sabalenka produced another complete, and more importantly, composed effort.

She wasted no time asserting herself. She broke immediately, using a sharp-angled backhand winner to help move ahead 1-0 in what was an early preview of the approach that would define the match.

After consolidating, Sabalenka again used the backhand to carve up the court, holding for 3-1 with another angled winner. Gauff stayed within reach with a gutsy hold for 3-2 in a game that lasted more than eight minutes and required her to save three break points. But Sabalenka responded with an ace to hold for 4-2 and then broke for 5-2 with yet another winner, giving herself the chance to serve out the set.

Her versatility was on full display in the next game. She forced Gauff side to side, approached the net for a winner and then fired a backhand winner a few points later to seal the opening set in 38 minutes.

The second set featured more brilliance from Sabalenka, but it was Gauff’s fight that ultimately swung it in the American’s favor. Down break point at 3-3, the 22-year-old scrambled out of danger once again, knowing a late break would all but end her chances. She was rewarded for her efforts a few games later when she broke Sabalenka for the first -- and only time -- to steal the set and force a decider.

But the third set belonged entirely to Sabalenka. Gauff served well, but Sabalenka served great, winning 74% of her first-serve points and 61% on her second serve, numbers that made a sustained resistance from Gauff nearly impossible. When the World No. 1 broke with a backhand winner for 1-0, the tone of the set was, well, set.

She continued to spray winners off both wings. She ripped a backhand winner down the line to seal the hold for 2-0, then a forehand winner to help secure a crucial hold for 5-3, before breaking Gauff one final time to cement her place in the history books.

The final point landed out with 2 hours and 9 minutes on the match clock in what was her toughest test in what had otherwise been a routine week in the 305.

What’s next

It’s clay season, and Sabalenka will again kick it off as World No. 1. On Monday, she will hold the top spot for the 76th consecutive week, surpassing Swiatek’s longest streak and giving her the longest run at No. 1 since Barty’s 114-week stretch from September 2019 to March 2022 (including the rankings freeze during the COVID-19 pandemic).

But before turning the page, Sabalenka left Miami with a message for the fans.

“Thank you guys for an incredible atmosphere,” Sabalenka said. “You always bring incredible vibes and a full stadium for our final. Thank you so much.”

It was a heartfelt note to a crowd that may have been disappointed to see their local favorite fall short. Gauff, a Florida native, was forced to settle for the runner-up trophy, but she made sure to acknowledge her family in attendance -- the people who have been with her since the beginning.

“I just want to thank you guys for supporting me,” Gauff said. “Some of you drove me to practice and have driven me to watch this tournament, so just to be able to be here means a lot. I promise one day we’ll get the big one and get to go out in Miami and celebrate and all that.”

She then turned to the wider crowd.

“Thank you so much for pulling up and watching this event,” Gauff said. “Obviously, Aryna and I put on a strong show, but I think just pulling up and driving -- some of you came from Orlando, from Tampa -- I appreciate you supporting the South Florida girl, shout out Delray. Thank you guys so much, and I hope I didn’t forget anything, but see you next year.”

Until then, Gauff -- who falls to 9-1 in hard-court finals -- will join the rest of the tour in its transition to clay. She produced strong results on the surface last year, reaching the finals in both Madrid and Rome and, of course, beating Sabalenka to win the French Open. She’ll begin her march to defend those points as the new World No. 3, as she is set to pass Swiatek in the PIF WTA Rankings on Monday.