'The pursuit of achievement without apology': Sharapova launches 'Pretty Tough' podcast

Maria Sharapova is launching her new podcast, 'Pretty Tough.' Featuring the International Tennis Hall of Famer and five-time Grand Slam champion, Sharapova will speak with influential women who have defined their careers on their own terms.

Maria Sharapova is entering the podcasting world.

The International Tennis Hall of Famer and five-time Grand Slam champion on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, is debuting her new podcast 'Pretty Tough' on April 22 with Vox Media.

It will be available on various podcasting platforms, with episodes to come on Wednesdays.

I made a SHOW!!! ✨🎙️

Introducing Pretty Tough, my new show about the pursuit of excellence, without apology. It challenges how we discuss female ambition and explores the multitudes that make us. Here’s a little sneak peak into what’s to come!!



Episode 1 releases on April 22.… pic.twitter.com/NwOUOXiS6L — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) April 15, 2026

"Introducing 'Pretty Tough,' my new show about the pursuit of excellence, without apology. It challenges how we discuss female ambition and explores the multitudes that make us," Sharapova wrote on social media.

Based on the sneak peak, Sharapova will chat with a variety of high-achieving women who "gave themselves permission to ride and do and believe in more than just what others think of them," and definted their careers on their own terms. Initial episodes are set to feature multi-award winning actress Zoe Saldana, Los Angeles Lakers minority owner Jeanie Buss, and American actress and comedian Chelsea Handler.

The podcast is centered on one theme: the pursuit of achievement without apology.

Sharapova will begin her latest endeavor, several months after being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island last August. In her career, Sharapova completed the Career Slam, won 36 singles titles and first achieved the World No. 1 ranking at just 18 years old.

'Pretty Tough' will be the next podcast hosted by former or current WTA Stars. Serena and Venus Williams started their 'Stockton Street' podcast last September, while the 'Player's Box' podcast -- starring Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Jennifer Brady and Desirae Krawczyk -- brings their casual humor with a behind-the-scenes look.