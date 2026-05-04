Rankings Watch: Kostyuk, Baptiste reach new career highs

This week's edition of the PIF WTA Rankings sees new career highs for Madrid champion Marta Kostyuk and Madrid semifinalist Hailey Baptiste. Meanwhile, Lanlana Tararudee becomes the fourth Thai player to crack the Top 100 and strong Madrid showings boost Anastasia Potapova and Karolina Pliskova.

The first WTA 1000 event of the clay-court swing is in the books, and a brand new champion at that level has been crowned.

Marta Kostyuk dropped just one set en route to the biggest title of her career to date, third overall and second in a row. The Ukrainian has been rewarded in the latest edition of the PIF WTA Rankings with an eight-spot jump from No. 23 to a new career high of No. 15. She reached her previous career high of No. 16 back in June 2024.

A month ago, Kostyuk had just one WTA title to her name, Austin 2023. But she raced out of the blocks in 2026, claiming three Top 10 wins en route to the Brisbane final. A first-round exit at the Australian Open to Elsa Jacquemot -- and the ankle injury she sustained towards its close -- halted her momentum and sidelined her for a month. But Kostyuk's clay-court level has picked up where her Brisbane form left off. Her two Top 10 wins in Madrid take her season total to five -- the joint-second most of any player on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz alongside Aryna Sabalenka. (The pair are behind only Elena Rybakina, who has seven.)

Kostyuk is also now on a 11-match winning streak, including the Rouen title prior to Madrid -- her longest at tour level so far. A Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers win prior to Rouen takes her overall winning streak to 12.

Meanwhile, Madrid runner-up Mirra Andreeva is up one place to No. 7 after reaching her third career WTA 1000 final, and first on clay. And despite being forced to retire in her third round due to gastrointestinal illness, Iga Swiatek returns to the Top 3 this week, climbing one spot from No. 4 to No. 3.

Baptiste, Cristian, Li break Top 30

Three players make their Top 30 debuts this week after career-best showings in Madrid.

Hailey Baptiste, who reached her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal in Miami last month, went one better to make the last four. The American did it in memorable fashion, too, saving six match points to dethrone World No. 1 and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the last eight -- the most match points saved en route to victory at tour-level so far this year. Baptiste's pair of Top 10 wins in Madrid (she also defeated Jasmine Paolini in the third round) also double her career total to make four. She's up seven spots this week from No. 32 to No. 25.

Jaqueline Cristian also knows a thing or two about saving match points -- the Romanian saved three against Yuliia Starodubtseva to make the Madrid third round, becoming the first player to win from match point down on three separate occasions at tour level in 2026 so far. Cristian is up four places from No. 33 to No. 29.

Ann Li reached the last 16 at WTA 1000 level or above for the second time in Madrid (following last year's US Open), advancing via retirement past Iga Swiatek in the third round for her second career Top 10 win. The American is bumped up four spots from No. 34 to No. 30.

Potapova, McNally, Sierra, Pliskova boosted by strong Madrid showings

With only one Top 8 seed reaching the Madrid quarterfinals, there was ample opportunity for lower-ranked players to make an impact.

Anastasia Potapova became the first lucky loser to reach the semifinals of a WTA 1000 or Tier I event since the inception of the Tier format in 1990, and the first player representing Austria to do so sunce Sybille Bammer at Indian Wells 2007. Her fourth-round upset of Elena Rybakina was her fourth career Top 5 win. Potapova's run marks a continued clay-court resurgence for the former No. 21, who also made the Linz final three weeks ago. Having fallen to No. 97 at the start of April, she jumps another 18 places from No. 56 to No. 38.

Former No. 54 Caty McNally notched her first career Top 10 win over Victoria Mboko in the second round, and went on to the last 16 of a WTA 1000 event for the first time. The American climbs 13 places from No. 76 to No. 63.

Argentina's Solana Sierra reached the fourth round at WTA 1000 level or above for the second time (following Wimbledon 2025). The 21-year-old is up 16 places from No. 88 to No. 72, 10 places off the career high of No. 62 that she set in February.

Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova continued her strong comeback from ankle surgery, reaching her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal since Doha 2024. Unranked on her return to action last September, the 34-year-old Czech leaps another 67 places this week from No. 197 to No. 130.

Tararudee becomes fourth Thai player to break Top 100

Lanlana Tararudee becomes the fourth Thai player in rankings history to crack the Top 100 after reaching the Tokyo ITF W100 final and Gifu ITF W100 semifinals over the past two weeks. The 21-year-old was also a semifinalist in Chennai at the end of 2025, and won her first WTA 125 title in Austin in March. Tararudee climbs 14 places from No. 113 to No. 99 this week, following Tamarine Tanasugarn, Luksika Kumkhum and Mananchaya Sawangkaew as her country's quartet of Top 100 representatives.

Tararudee is the eighth player to make her Top 100 debut so far in 2026, following Sinja Kraus, Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, Talia Gibson, Daria Snigur, Nikola Bartunkova, Hanne Vandewinkel and Lilli Tagger.

Kasatkina, Uchijima, Kawa, Ferro claim WTA 125 crowns

Four WTA 125 events were held over the past fortnight.

Former No. 8 Daria Kasatkina played her first tournament below WTA 250 level since September 2015 last week in La Bisbal d'Empordà. The Australian survived a third-set tiebreak againsy Emiliana Arango in the first round, then edged Tamara Korpatsch 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final. Kasatkina climbs nine places to No. 66, and Korpatsch is up 12 to No. 87.

Moyuka Uchijima captured her second WTA 125 title of the year in Saint-Malo last week, defeating No. 1 seed Tereza Valentova 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-1 in the final. Uchijima was defending Madrid quarterfinal points from 2025, so still falls 15 places to No. 109. Valentova returns to the Top 50, inching up three spots to No. 48.

Poland's Katarzyna Kawa captured the biggest title of her career at the age of 33 last week at the Huzhou WTA 125. Kawa is a two-time tour-level finalist (Jurmala 2019, Bogota 2025) and had also previously reached two WTA 125 finals (Buenos Aires 2024, Bastad 2025). The former No. 112 is up 25 places to No. 138 this week. Meanwhile, runner-up Veronika Erjavec climbs 10 spots to a new career high of No. 86.

Two weeks ago, France's Fiona Ferro claimed the Oeiras WTA 125 title with a wild run that included winning one 6-0 set (6-0, 2-6, 6-4 over Bianca Andreescu in the first round) but losing two (6-2, 0-6, 6-3 against Lucie Havlickova in the second round and 6-3, 0-6, 6-1 Polina Kudermetova in the final). The former No. 39 -- a two-time champion at tour level at Lausanne 2019 and Palermo 2020 -- soars 49 spots to No. 197, returning to the Top 200 for the first time since August 2024. Meanwhile, runner-up Kudermetova climbs 14 places to No. 123.

Siniakova reclaims doubles World No. 1 spot

Siniakova claimed her 36th career doubles title in Madrid last week alongside Taylor Townsend -- the pair have now won three consecutive WTA 1000 tournaments, following their victories in Indian Wells and Miami. Townsend moves up three to No. 2 in the doubles rankings, while Siniakova climbs one place to regain the top spot from Elise Mertens. Siniakova was first ranked World No. 1 in October 2018; this will be her seventh stint at the summit. The Czech player owns the third-most weeks as doubles World No. 1 in rankings history, with her total of 181 weeks behind only Liezel Huber (199 weeks) and Martina Navratilova (237 weeks).

Siniakova and Townsend triumph in Madrid for third consecutive WTA 1000 title

Other notable rankings movements

Renata Zarazua, +12 to No. 75: Zarazua captured the Charlottesville ITF W100 title two weeks ago.

Anhelina Kalinina, +17 to No. 93: Former No. 25 Kalinina returns to the Top 100 for the first time since last June after qualifying and reaching the third round of Madrid.

Taylah Preston, +22 to No. 126: Hobart semifinalist Preston claimed the first ITF W100 title of her career in Tokyo two weeks ago. The 21-year-old Australian is up to a new career high.

Maria Timofeeva, +18 to No. 136: Timofeeva had to save a match point to win her first round at the Chiasso ITF W75 two weeks ago 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(5) over Lucia Cortez Llorca -- then rolled to the title.

Wang Xiyu, +28 to No. 142: Former No. 49 Wang reached the Huzhou WTA 125 semifinals, extending her record since returning from injury in March to 21-2.

Laura Samson, +15 to No. 156: The 18-year-old Czech improved to 2-0 overall against Top 50 players with an upset of Wang Xinyu to reach the Madrid third round. Samson, the first 2008-born player to reach that stage at WTA 1000 level, climbs to a new career high.

Noma Noha Akugue, +27 to No. 166: Noha Akugue claimed her biggest ITF title to date, and third in total this year, at last week's Wiesbaden W100.

Mananchaya Sawangkaew, +11 to No. 175: Last year's Gifu W100 runner-up went one better to take the title last week. The Thai 23-year-old defeated two 17-year-old prospects -- Mika Stojsavljevic in the first round and Emerson Jones in the final -- to win her third trophy at ITF or WTA 125 level this year.

Akasha Urhobo, +56 to No. 183: The 19-year-old American has been on a tear on green clay recently: over the past three weeks, Urhobo won the Zephyrhills W35 title, reached the Charlottesville W100 semifinals and was the Bonita Springs W100 runner-up. She makes her Top 200 debut as a result.

Angela Fita Boluda, +62 to No. 190: The 26-year-old Spaniard also makes her Top 200 debut after winning her biggest title to date at the Bonita Springs W100. Her 6-3, 6-1 defeat of Urhobo in the final reversed losses to the American in Zephyrhills and Charlottesville.

Alexandra Shubladze, +35 to No. 205: Shubladze won the first ITF W75 title of her career in Lopota, Georgia last week. The 20-year-old jumps to a new career high.

Vendula Valdmannova, +39 to No. 218: The Czech 18-year-old won the biggest title of her career to date at the Roehampton ITF W50 two weeks ago, and rises to a new career high of No. 218.

Hayu Kinoshita, +64 to No. 233: Kinoshita, who started the year ranked No. 488, has shown terrific form on home soil in the recent Japanese ITF swing. The 19-year-old won the Miyazaki W35 three weeks ago, and followed it with a quarterfinal showing at the Tokyo W100 (defeating Aoi Ito and Zhu Lin) and a semifinal at the Gifu W100. She's up 64 places to a new career high of No. 233.

Mia Pohankova, +68 to No. 273: Reigning Wimbledon junior champion Pohankova enters the Top 300 for the first time after reaching the Wiesbaden W100 final last week. The 17-year-old Slovak saved match point against Simona Waltert in the second round to claim her second career Top 100 win.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, +68 to No. 291: Former No. 32 Sorribes Tormo, who took a six-month mental health hiatus in 2025, returns to the Top 300 after a gritty semifinal run at last week's La Bisbal d'Empordà WTA 125. The Spaniard defeated Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 in 2 hours and 28 minutes, Antonia Ruzic 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in 2 hours and 45 minutes, and Elena Pridankina 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 in 3 hours and 22 minutes before falling to Daria Kasatkina.

Rada Zolotareva, +87 to No. 352 and Varvara Panshina, +104 to No. 364: Zolotareva, 17, and Panshina, 20, both reach new career highs after making the Huzhou WTA 125 quarterfinals as qualifiers.

Janae Preston, +108 to No. 859 and Welles Newman, +221 to No. 885: Two American teenagers contested the first professional final between 2010-born players at the Orlando W15 two weeks ago. Newman, 16, defeated Preston, 15, for the title 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-0.

Emery Combs, UNR to No. 1,179: Three weeks ago, 15-year-old Combs became the first 2011-born player to reach a professional final as the runner-up at the Orlando ITF W15 to Belgium's Margaux Maquet. The American teenager is now the youngest player to hold a WTA ranking.