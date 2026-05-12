By the Numbers: Cirstea reaches first Rome semifinal at 36

Sorana Cirstea's impressive run at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia sees her reach her first semifinal in Rome. The 36-year-old Romanian defeated Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets for her 10th clay win of the season. She next faces either Coco Gauff or Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals.

Sorana Cirstea’s final season on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz continues to gather momentum. On Tuesday, the 36-year-old Romanian defeated former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets to reach the semifinals of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome for the first time in her career.

Cirstea dominated the opening set against the Latvian, racing to a 6-1 lead. Ostapenko responded in the second set and broke twice to lead 4-2 and 5-3, but the Romanian fought back on both occasions to force a tiebreak. Cirstea then produced a flawless tiebreak, not dropping a point as she sealed a 6-1, 7-6 (0) victory in one hour, 31 minutes.

Here are some standout numbers from Cirstea’s win:

10th clay win of the season

Cirstea improved to 25-7 for the 2026 season and 10-2 on clay. She became only the fourth player to record at least 10 WTA-level clay-court wins this season after Mirra Andreeva, Marta Kostyuk and Anastasia Potapova.

Her 10 clay-court wins are also one shy of her career best of 11 in a single season, set in 2021.

Fourth WTA 1000 semifinal

Cirstea advanced to the fourth WTA 1000 semifinal of her career after Toronto in 2013, Miami in 2023 and Dubai in 2024.

Her 13-year gap between her first WTA 1000 semifinal (Toronto 2013) and latest (Rome 2026) is the second longest since the format was introduced in 2009, behind only Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Victoria Azarenka, who each reached WTA 1000 semifinals 15 years apart.

Third-oldest Rome semifinalist in Open Era

With this win, Cirstea has become the third-oldest semifinalist in Rome in the Open Era, younger only than Martina Navratilova in 1994 and Billie Jean King in 1982.

She is also the third-oldest semifinalist in a WTA 1000 event behind Serena Williams (Toronto 2019) and Venus Williams (Miami 2017, Indian Wells 2018).

Cirstea levels head-to-head with Ostapenko at 4-4

With the win, Cirstea leveled the head-to-head series against Ostapenko at 4-4. The Romanian has now won four of their last five meetings after losing the first three clashes between the pair. She also improved to 2-0 against Ostapenko in 2026.

Gauff or Andreeva next

Cirstea will face either No. 3 seed Coco Gauff or No. 8 seed Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals.

The Romanian is 0-3 against Gauff, with all three losses coming in three sets, and 0-1 against Andreeva, with that defeat also coming in three sets.