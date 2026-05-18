Rankings watch: Cirstea, 36, becomes oldest player to make Top 20 debut

Sorana Cirstea is officially a Top 20 player for the first time at age 36 after her semifinal run in Rome, making her the oldest player in WTA history to debut inside the Top 20. Elina Svitolina rises to No. 7 following her Rome title, while Zeynep Sonmez becomes the highest-ranked Turkish player in history.

Elina Svitolina completed a Ukrainian sweep of the 2026 clay-court WTA 1000 titles last week by winning the Internazionali BNL d'Italia for the first time since 2018.

Svitolina followed Marta Kostyuk's breakthrough WTA 1000 title in Madrid by capturing Rome for the third time -- and her 20th career title overall. The former champion in 2017 and 2018, Svitolina won her fifth WTA 1000 crown and biggest title since returning from maternity leave in 2023.

Svitolina, 31, achieved it by defeating the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 players in the world in the last three rounds -- Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals, Iga Swiatek in the semifinals and Coco Gauff in the final. Svitolina climbs three places to No. 7 in the latest edition of the PIF WTA Rankings.

Sorana Cirstea became the oldest player in rankings history to make her Top 20 debut after reaching the Rome semifinals via a third-round upset of Aryna Sabalenka -- her first defeat of a reigning World No. 1 in her career.

The 36-year-old Romanian has compiled a 25-8 record this season, which she has announced will be her final one on tour, also including her fourth career title in Cluj-Napoca on home soil.

Cirstea reached her previous career high of No. 21 in August 2013, and got as high as No. 22 again in February 2024. However, surgery to deal with plantar fasciitis sidelined her for the second half of 2024, and sent her ranking as low as No. 169 last June. This week, she jumps nine places from No. 27 to a long-awaited milestone of No. 18.

Before Cirstea, the oldest player to make her Top 20 debut was Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, who achieved the feat in April 2017 at the age of 35. Cirstea is the second player to break the Top 20 for the first time in 2026, following 18-year-old Iva Jovic in February.

Muchova returns to Top 10; Potapova, Ostapenko back in Top 30

Karolina Muchova's strong start to 2026 has included her first WTA 1000 title in Doha, another final in Stuttgart and semifinal runs in Brisbane and Miami. Her second-round loss to Anastasia Potapova in Rome was her first this season to a player ranked outside the Top 5, but Muchova still returns to the Top 10 this week for the first time since February 2024, rising one spot to No. 10.

Anastasia Potapova has also carried strong clay-court form through the past month. The Austrian is 14-4 on the surface after reaching the Linz final, the Madrid semifinals as a lucky loser and the Rome fourth round as a qualifier. Ranked No. 97 at the start of April, Potapova climbs another 10 spots this week from No. 38 to No. 28 -- back in the Top 30 for the first time since March 2024 and just seven places shy of the career-high No. 21 she reached in June 2023.

Also on the rebound is Jelena Ostapenko, who reached the Rome quarterfinals for a fifth time. She is also back in the Top 30 after just a five-week absence, jumping seven spots from No. 36 to No. 29.

Sonmez sets national record, Bartunkova leaps 29 places

After reaching the second round of Rome, Zeynep Sonmez is up six places to No. 59 -- not just a new personal career high but a national milestone. The 24-year-old is now the highest-ranked Turkish player in WTA history, exceeding Cagla Buyukakcay's career high of No. 60 by one place.

Also soaring to a new career high is 20-year-old Nikola Bartunkova, whose 29-spot leap from No. 94 to No. 65 is the biggest numerical jump in this week's Top 100. The rising Czech talent reached the fourth round of Rome as a lucky loser, notching a second Top 20 win of the season along the way over Madison Keys.

Yastremska, Parry, Timofeeva, Liang capture WTA 125 titles

Four WTA 125 events took place over the past two weeks.

Last week in Parma, Dayana Yastremska added to the Ukrainian clay-court title haul with her first trophy on the surface since Strasbourg 2019. Yastremska's title run included a 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 7-6(5) semifinal win over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in 3 hours and 23 minutes.

Yastremska led by a set and 4-0, held her first six match points in the second set, and ultimately converted her eighth before she dismissed Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-3, in the final. Yastremska is up seven places to No. 45, while Krejcikova moves up 11 places to No. 42.

Diane Parry won her third WTA 125 trophy, and first on home soil, in Paris last week after Madison Keys was forced to retire with a left thigh injury while leading 6-3, 3-3 in the final. Parry jumps 14 places to No. 94 this week.

Two weeks ago, Uzbekistan's Maria Timofeeva claimed the Istanbul WTA 125 title -- her biggest trophy since winning Budapest 2023, and her second title in her past three tournaments following the Chiasso ITF W75 last month. The 22-year-old rises 17 places to No. 119 this week, while runner-up Donna Vekic climbs 19 spots to No. 70. Semifinalist Alice Tubello, who will make her tour-level debut as a Roland Garros wild card next week, is up 30 places to No. 226.

Two weeks ago, Chinese Taipei's Liang En-Shuo captured the first WTA 125 title of her career in Jiujiang. The 2017 Australian Open junior champion, who hit a career high of No. 150 in 2019, upset No. 2 seed Taylah Preston in the second round and soars 148 places to No. 265. Runner-up You Xiaodi climbs 19 places to No. 175 after reaching the first WTA 125 final of her career at the age of 30.

Other notable rankings movements

Taylor Townsend, +23 to No. 73: The American qualified and reached the third round of Rome.

Karolina Pliskova, +21 to No. 109: Former World No. 1 Pliskova backed up her Madrid quarterfinal run by reaching the fourth round of Rome, escaping Jaqueline Cristian from three match points down in the second round.

Kaitlin Quevedo, +12 to No. 127: Fresh off defeating Venus Williams on home soil in Madrid, the 20-year-old Spaniard won the Saint-Gaudens ITF W75 title two weeks ago without dropping a set.

Rebeka Masarova, +28 to No. 132: The Swiss player qualified for Rome, then posted her second Top 30 win of the season over Leylah Fernandez to reach the third round.

Julia Riera, +27 to No. 180: Former No. 93 Riera returns to the Top 200 after reaching back-to-back ITF finals at the Boca Raton W35 and Indian Harbour Beach W100.

Claire Liu, +28 to No. 182: Former No. 52 Liu claimed her first title at any level since 2024 at the Trnava W75 last week, overcoming Anna Siskova from a set and 4-2 down to win a triple-tiebreak final 6-7(0), 7-6(4), 7-6(5).

Vendula Valdmannova, +17 to No. 201: The 18-year-old Czech is up to a new career high after winning her second ITF W50 title in her past three tournaments two weeks ago in Lopota.

Katie Swan, +66 to No. 203: The 27-year-old Briton, who reached her career high of No. 118 in 2022, is on a 10-match winning streak after capturing back-to-back titles in Japan at the Fukuoka W35 and Kurume W75.

Tyra Caterina Grant, +15 to No. 219: Two weeks after winning her first tour-level match in Madrid, the 18-year-old Italian repeated the feat on home soil to make the Rome second round.

Erika Andreeva, +62 to No. 244: Former No. 65 Andreeva won the Zagreb W75 title as a qualifier last week, defeating Ella Seidel in the final for her second Top 100 win of 2026.

Kristina Liutova, +119 to No. 303: Liutova became the first 2010-born player to win an ITF W100 title two weeks ago in Indian Harbour Beach, defeating former Top 100 players Arantxa Rus and Julia Riera along the way. The 16-year-old rockets to a new career high.

Noemi Basiletti, +100 to No. 327 and Federica Urgesi, +57 to No. 353: The two Italians were both qualifying wild cards in Rome, and both made the main draw after posting the first two Top 100 wins of their careers. Basiletti went on to notch a third, defeating Ajla Tomljanovic to make the second round. Both Basiletti, 20, and Urgesi, 21, reach new career highs this week.

Ekaterina Tupitsyna, +203 to No. 706: Australian Open junior finalist Tupitsyna, 17, extended her professional record in 2026 to a perfect 15-0 after winning back-to-back ITF W15 titles in Hurghada over the past month.

Nadia Podoroska, UNR to No. 918: Former Roland Garros semifinalist Podoroska returned from a 14-month injury hiatus in March, and in her second tournament back won the Madrid ITF W15 event as a qualifier three weeks ago. The 29-year-old reached a career high of No. 36 in July 2021.