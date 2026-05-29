BTN: Cirstea blanks Sierra, moves closer to first Roland Garros quarterfinal in 17 years

Sorana Cirstea continues to show age is just a number, racing past Solana Sierra in under an hour to reach the Roland Garros fourth round for the first time since 2021. The win moves her one step closer to her first quarterfinal in Paris in 17 years.

The fountain of youth continues to show itself in the form of 36-year-old Sorana Cirstea, who dropped nary a game against Solana Sierra to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time in five years.

Roland Garros: Scores | Order of play | Draws

Her 6-0, 6-0 win in 56 minutes continued her excellent form in Paris, where she has surrendered just seven games across her first three rounds. She has won each of her last three sets 6-0, including the second set of her second-round victory over Eva Lys.

Friday marked the fifth 6-0, 6-0 win in Cirstea’s professional career across all levels:

2004 Iasi ITF W10 R1- def. Andrada-Lacramioara Dinu

2004 Timisoara ITF W10- def. Andra Stanculescu

2008 Hobart Q1- def. Catalina Castano

2022 Melbourne Summer Set 2 R1- def. Varvara Gracheva

2026 Roland Garros R3- def. Solana Sierra

With the result, she improved to 2-0 against Sierra at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level and became the oldest player to reach the Round of 16 in women’s singles at Roland Garros since Serena Williams in 2021.

Here’s a look at the numbers behind Cirstea’s win over Sierra, and what’s at stake in her next match.

0: Game points for Sierra. Across 12 games, Sierra never reached game point as Cirstea produced a ruthless display of control from start to finish.

1: Previous meeting with Wang Xiyu. Cirstea will face Wang, who defeated Yuliia Starodubsteva in straight sets Friday, for a place in the quarterfinals. Their lone prior meeting came in Shenzhen in 2020. Cirstea won the opening set, but Wang lost only two games the rest of the way to claim victory.

17: Years since Cirstea’s last Roland Garros quarterfinal. A win over Wang would send Cirstea to her first quarterfinal in Paris since 2009, when the then-19-year-old fell to former US Open champion Samantha Stosur in straight sets.

19: Break points created by Cirstea. Speaking of 19, she generated 19 break-point chances, just over three per Sierra service game. While a 6-for-19 conversion rate may not jump off the page, she of course broke serve in every game.

25: Points won by Sierra. Cirstea won 55 points, giving her a 30-point edge -- a margin larger than Sierra’s total -- underscoring the Romanian’s dominance.

Fact of the match: To underscore the significance of this run, Cirstea’s last Grand Slam quarterfinal came at the 2023 US Open. She hadn’t advanced past the second round since.

Until now.