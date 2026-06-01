Shnaider beats Keys to lock first Grand Slam quarterfinal in Paris

Diana Shnaider, 22, secures her first Grand Slam quarterfinal by defeating Madison Keys in a three-set contest. Next up for the No. 25 seed is the winner of the night session match between Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka.

Tennis fans have been waiting for Diana Shnaider's breakthrough on the sport's biggest stage. On Monday at Roland-Garros, the 22-year-old may have delivered it, reaching her first Grand Slam quarterfinal and snapping an eight-match losing streak against Top 20 opponents.

Playing Madison Keys on Court Suzanne Lenglen, Shnaider overcame a second-set dip to defeat the No. 19 seed 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 in 1 hour, 44 minutes and reach the last eight in Paris. The victory was her first over Keys after losing their previous three meetings on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

Diana does it!



Smile if you're into your first Grand Slam quarterfinal 😁#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/zOuwoFmO1w — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 1, 2026

The win was a significant boost for Shnaider, who entered the match having lost eight consecutive matches against Top 20 opponents. She also improved to 3-7 against Top 20 players on clay.

Playing in her 12th career Grand Slam main draw, the No. 25 seed had reached the fourth round of a major only once before this fortnight, at the 2024 U.S. Open.

"Definitely super happy and proud of myself," Shanider told the media after her win. "Again, lost a few times before to Maddie, but again, went on court today thinking about, just I need to grind today. Definitely clay, a little different conditions than hard courts. So, just tried to be more consistent today with trying to use more spin, more high balls, and then just putting more balls and trying to decrease my unforced errors, but then at the same time, have an opportunity to be more aggressive."

Shnaider added that her positive mindset was one of the keys to achieving the breakthrough this time around, especially after losing the second set.

"I feel like definitely was more about mental state here. You know, just trusting more of myself, my game. Not being too negative on myself. I feel like before if I would lose a second set, I would be doubting myself a lot in the third. So definitely thinking, like, more staying in the moment and thinking about solution, what I have to do, and not going too much into thoughts of doubting myself and being too negative like I have done something wrong when my opponent is playing better. Definitely I feel like here just being focused and composed through my emotions helped a lot."

The No. 25 seed will next face the winner of the night-session match between four-time Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 1 seed, and No. 16 seed Naomi Osaka. She has never faced Sabalenka on tour before and is 0-1 against Osaka.

"It's going to be a great match," Shanider responded when asked about her next match. "Doesn't matter who is going to win. World No. 1, former World No. 1, Grand Slam champions. So definitely a huge match coming up. My first quarterfinal, so it doesn't matter who is going to win. We will see, obviously, with the coach. I mean, kind of similar game style, aggressive game style going for the shots. I will just try to do my job, try to play again like same as I was today, not doing too much of my own mistakes. But, at the same time, being aggressive, but not going for too, too much. Again, will try to enjoy and see it as an opportunity to get that experience for my future."