Sabalenka beats Osaka for third time in 2026 to reach French Open quarterfinals

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Naomi Osaka in a thrilling fourth-round match at Roland Garros, securing a 7-5, 6-3 victory. This win marks Sabalenka's third victory over Osaka this season. Sabalenka advances to her 14th consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal.

All eyes were on the fourth-round match between Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka on Monday night at Roland Garros, not just as a marquee match-up between two of the most accomplished active players on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz. It was also the first women's match to feature in the night session in Paris in three years.

And it lived up to the billing.

For the third time in three matches this season -- after facing off for the first time in 2018 -- Sabalenka beat Osaka, and a high-quality 7-5, 6-3 victory put her through to a 14th consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The only player remaining in the draw who has contested at least one Grand Slam final, Sabalenka will have the upper hand in experience as soon as the next round. She will face No. 25 seed Diana Shnaider next, who booked her first career Grand Slam quarterfinal with a three-set win over No. 19 seed Madison Keys.

Read on for the top-three storylines from Sabalenka's nearly 90-minute victory.

A slow start, but a strong finish on serve: Osaka won the first two games of the match as Sabalenka struggled to get going. Five unforced errors -- including a double fault on break point -- handed Osaka the early advantage.

The top seed quickly shook that off. Two clean forehand winners helped pocket a break back, and she cruised on serve for the rest of the match. Not only did she not face a break point for the rest of the match, she was barely pushed past deuce. The only game that went to deuce on Sabalenka's serve was the sixth game of set two, with Osaka ahead 3-2. A tight tussle in a six-minute game, which immediately followed a 2-2 hold by Osaka where Sabalenka failed to convert break point, sparked a four-game run for Sabalenka that ended the match.

Sabalenka hailed her service effort, which saw her hit 12 aces and win 83% of points on her first serve, her best of the tournament -- if not quite the best of her career.

"Super-aggressive" tennis didn't just mean flat winners: Both Sabalenka and Osaka hit more winners than unforced errors, with the world No. 1 crunching a staggering 39 to Osaka's 20.

But Sabalenka's willingness to employ variety was an X-factor. She hit five clean winners by using a drop shot, and won the point on 10 of 11 trips to the net.

Analyzing the match afterwards, Osaka told reporters that Sabalenka's were effective.

"All of the people I have played this tournament have hit drop shots," she said. "Obviously she's the hardest-hitting one. Like, when she hits a drop shot, it works better, I think, because she obviously could hit a winner, too, if she wanted to."

Tunnel vision doesn't just apply to the match itself: As the only player left in the field who hasn't lost a set, Sabalenka hasn't taken her foot off the gas in matches -- and that was on full show against Osaka.

That mentality extends beyond the match court, too, as she also hasn't been preoccupied by the chaos that's unfolded around her at this Roland Garros, which saw several notable upsets in both the men's and women's draws in the opening week.

"I'm not really overthinking, I was able to kind of, like, separate myself from what's going on this year at the Roland Garros," she said. "I have been around. Anything can happen. That's tennis. That's sport, you know?

"I'm just trying, once again, you know, to be focused on myself and make sure that when I'm there competing, I'm bringing my best level that I have, and I'm there, I'm fighting, and you know, I'm doing everything I can to get this trophy."