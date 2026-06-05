Serena Williams to play doubles at Berlin Tennis Open

Serena Williams' return tour will continue in Berlin. The 23-time singles and 14-time Grand Slam doubles champion will head to the German capital and compete in doubles with a partner to be determined.

Serena Williams' return to the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz will continue at the Berlin Tennis Open.

After teaming in doubles with World No. 9 Victoria Mboko in the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club, which will be held from June 8-14, Williams will head to the German capital's WTA 500 event to compete in the 16-team doubles draw with a partner to be named later on.

"Every tournament I add to my schedule right now feels special, and Berlin is no exception," Williams said in a tournament press release. "I’m excited to compete in front of the German fans and continue building momentum throughout the grass-court season."

Williams, 44, announced her return to tennis on Monday, June 1, after nearly four years away from the sport. The 23-time singles and 14-time doubles Grand Slam champion has never played in Berlin, but will add to the thrilling field that also features nine out of the top 10 in singles.

"I didn't think that our world-class field featuring nine Top 10 players could be topped," Andrea Petkovic, the tournament's Director of Excitement, said in the release. "But welcoming Serena Williams to Berlin is pure excitement. It doesn't get any better than that!"

The VANDA Pharmaceuticals Berlin Tennis Open will take place from June 15-21 at Steffi Graf Stadium.