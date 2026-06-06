Queen's draw: Rybakina tops singles, Serena and Mboko learn first doubles foe

Serena Williams faces tough draw in WTA doubles return at HSBC Championships against No. 3 seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe, both accomplished players. Singles field includes top seed Elena Rybakina and 2025 Wimbledon finalist Anisimova. Exciting matchups in store for the tournament starting on June 8.

Serena Williams has been dealt a tough draw in her return to the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in doubles.

The wild-card pairing of Williams and Victoria Mboko has been drawn to face No. 3 seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe at the HSBC Championships, who are two of the best doubles players in the world individually.

Routliffe is a former World No. 1 and winner of two Grand Slam doubles titles, and was also the runner-up at Wimbledon in 2024 alongside her former longtime partner Gabriela Dabrowski. Melichar-Martinez, meanwhile, owns 19 career WTA doubles titles, and was the 2018 Wimbledon mixed doubles champion. But the American and Canadian-born New Zealander have never played a tournament together, with Melichar-Martinez playing the bulk of this season with Spain's Cristina Bucsa, who withdrew from the event with injury, and Routliffe playing this year with a rotating cast of partners including Asia Muhammad, Jelena Ostapenko and Zhang Shuai.

The first grass-court tournament of the season, a WTA 500 event, also features a loaded singles field, lead by top seed Elena Rybakina, 2025 Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova, Mboko and Belinda Bencic. Highlights of the singles draw include:

Projected quarterfinals

Top half: (1) Rybakina vs. (8) Leylah Fernandez and (3) Mboko vs. (5) Marta Kostyuk

Bottom half: (4) Bencic vs. (7) Sorana Cirstea and (2) Anisimova vs. (6) Iva Jovic

Unseeded and looming: Alexandra Eala, Zheng Qinwen, Emma Raducanu, Maria Sakkari

First-rounds to watch

Kostyuk vs. (WC) Mika Stojsavljevic: After winning 17 straight matches on clay and reaching the semifinals at Roland Garros, Kostyuk opens her grass season against the 17-year-old Brit who won the junior title at the 2024 US Open.

Karolina Pliskova vs. McCartney Kessler: The former World No. 1 and 2019 Wimbledon finalist brings her comeback season to a surface that has historically been kind to her. The winner of this one faces Mboko in Round 2.

Fernandez vs. (WC) Katie Boulter: Former US Open finalist Fernandez opens against home favorite Boulter, who has two career grass-court WTA singles titles (both in Nottingham).

The HSBC Championships begins on June 8 and runs through June 14.