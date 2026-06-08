From Swiatek to Boulter: 5 players to watch this Grass-Court Swing

Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova and Katie Boulter have each enjoyed success on grass to varying degrees. As the Grass-Court Swing begins, they stand out as five players with the tools to contend for titles on the surface this season.

The 2026 WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season may feel as if it only just began in Australia, but the calendar is already nearing its halfway point as the players trade clay for freshly cut grass.

This stretch has become the tour's most unpredictable in recent years. Surprise champions, abrupt swings in form and minimal carryover from the warmup events to Wimbledon have defined the grass season.

As the third Grand Slam of 2026 approaches, be wary of putting too much stock into results from tournaments such as Queen's, Berlin and Bad Homburg. Still, the players below should be considered legitimate factors in any grass-court draw they enter, with Wimbledon prospects ranging from "contender" to "dark horse."

Starting us off is...

1. Iga Swiatek

Speaking of surprise champions, Swiatek fit that description last year despite arriving at the All England Club with five Grand Slam titles already to her name. Long viewed as her least natural surface, the grass nearly tripped her up early as she dropped the opening set to Caty McNally in the second round, but she didn't lose another set the rest of the tournament. She surrendered just two games across the semis and final, routing Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in just 57 minutes.

It was one of two finals Swiatek reached on the surface last season -- the first two of her career -- after finishing runner-up to Jessica Pegula in Bad Homburg the week before Wimbledon. Her recent form hasn't matched the high standard she set in prior seasons, but as long as she is the reigning Wimbledon champion, she remains firmly on the shortlist of players to watch on grass.

2. Elena Rybakina

Rybakina has seemingly carried the "Wimbledon favorite" label ever since lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish in 2022. But after reaching the second week or better from 2021 through 2024, she fell short of that mark last year, losing in the third round to Clara Tauson. Just as surprising is that outside of her Wimbledon title, she has yet to reach a grass-court final in her career.

Even so, Rybakina sports one of the best win percentages on the surface among active players and her powerful game remains perfectly suited to grass. As one of only two former Wimbledon champions inside the World Top 30 -- alongside Swiatek -- she brings both pedigree and form into this swing. She also continues to inch closer to the No. 1 ranking held by Aryna Sabalenka, a chase that should add an extra layer of motivation.

3. Jessica Pegula

Pegula doesn't have the Wimbledon track record of the players above her on this list, but she has more titles on the surface than either of them, winning two 500-level events in Berlin and Bad Homburg over the past two seasons. Yet the 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinalist has been proof that those results don't always translate at the All England Club, where she hasn't advanced past the second round in either of the last two years.

But Pegula, like Rybakina, has produced some of the best tennis of her career at times this season. With the improvements she has made to her serve, she could see that work pay off over the next month, whether that means another grass-court title before Wimbledon or a deeper run at the Slam itself.

4. Amanda Anisimova

Last year's Grass-Court Swing didn't end the way Anisimova envisioned, with Swiatek spoiling her Grand Slam final debut by not allowing her a single game. But there were plenty of positives in both the run itself and the buildup in the weeks prior. Chief among them was her win over Sabalenka in the Wimbledon semifinals, the signature victory of her season.

She also reached the final at Queen's, picking up two more Top 10 wins along the way. That made her a popular dark-horse pick even before Wimbledon began, but there is nowhere to hide this time. As a recent finalist and one of the most dangerous ball-strikers on tour, her form throughout this swing will be examined closely.

5. Katie Boulter

There are plenty of other storylines that could justify this fifth spot among the remaining Top 10 players, but where's the fun in that. Instead, it's worth spotlighting a player who consistently shines brightest on grass. Boulter has won four career titles, two of them grass-court titles claimed on home soil in Nottingham, and her comfort on the surface is undeniable.

She has also won a match at Wimbledon in each of the past five years, with two of those victories coming over Top 10 opponents: Karolina Pliskova in the 2022 second round and Paula Badosa in last year's first round. You get the sense her first second-week appearance at the All England Club is coming sooner rather than later, and this season offers a prime window. After starting the year ranked No. 112, the former Top 25 player has climbed as high as No. 60.

Others to watch

Boulter isn't the lone Brit to keep an eye on as grass season unfolds. British No. 1 Emma Raducanu will be looking to recapture her early-season form. She has lost five of her past six matches since reaching the Cluj-Napoca final but has reached the second week at Wimbledon twice. She pushed Sabalenka in last year's third round before the World No. 1 held on for a 7-6 (6), 6-4 win.

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, has had a rollercoaster season. She reached finals in Miami and Rome but lost both in three sets before falling in the third round of Roland Garros, snapping a streak of five straight quarterfinal appearances. Grass has never been her strongest surface, as she has yet to reach a final on it and hasn't advanced past the Wimbledon fourth round, but could she have a Swiatek-like revelation to reset her season?

That would be a mild surprise, though not on the level of Maja Chwalinska's run from qualifying to the Roland Garros final. Her breakthrough has sparked one big question: Will it be enough for the new World No. 21 to receive a Wimbledon main-draw wild card, allowing her to be seeded at the site of her first Grand Slam win over Katerina Siniakova in 2022?

Monumental 🙌



Maja Chwalinska’s dream run in Paris moves her up 93 spots in the PIF WTA Rankings!@PIF_en | #PIFWTARankings pic.twitter.com/7YaYre6y9l — wta (@WTA) June 8, 2026

Last but not least, don't overlook Alexandra Eala, who appears to have broken the "Czech curse" with her win over Nikola Bartunkova to claim the Birmingham WTA 125 title. It wasn't her first taste of success on grass -- she held four championship points before falling to Maya Joint in the 2025 Eastbourne final, then pushed former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova to three sets in last year's first round.