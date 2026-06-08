Our 10 favorite moments from a memorable Clay-Court Swing

It was an especially memorable Clay-Court Swing, with Mirra Andreeva winning her first Grand Slam, the arrival of Maja Chwalinska and the biggest title of Marta Kostyuk's career. These were our 10 favorite moments from the clay swing.

After two action-packed months, the Clay-Court Swing is in the books.

From Charleston to Roland Garros, we witnessed new and notable champions, stunning breakthrough performances, match of the year contenders and a healthy dose of history.

As the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz shifts its focus to the grass, we look back at the most memorable moments from the clay.

Mirra gets her Slam

In a Roland Garros filled with upsets and chaos, Mirra Andreeva stayed within herself, didn't get overwhelmed by the moment and took care of business to win her first career major. The 19-year-old overpowered qualifier Maja Chwalinska 6-3, 6-2 in the final and in doing so, became the youngest player to win the French Open since Monica Seles in 1992. As the draw opened up around her, Andreeva got even stronger, defeating red-hot Sorana Cirstea and Marta Kostyuk in the quarters and semis, respectively. She dropped just one set all week, and only 17 games in the second week.

"The feeling in real life is so much better than in your dreams," Andreeva said. "Looking at this trophy and realizing that this is actually true, and I can call myself a Grand Slam champion."

Press conference crasher

Andreeva has attributed much of her success to coach Conchita Martinez. And as hard as they've worked, and as much as they've accomplished, they've always made sure to have fun and keep it light. That was apparent again during Martinez's post-Roland Garros press conference. Andreeva crashed it, and asked her coach to name the best thing about working with Andreeva.

"The best thing [about] working with Mirra Andreeva is we get to play UNO and I always win," Martinez said with a laugh.

The storybook run of storybook runs

It didn't quite have the storybook ending, but that in no way diminishes what Chwalinska accomplished in Paris. Coming into the tournament ranked No. 114 in the world, she won nine matches in 18 days to come through qualifying and reach the Roland Garros final. In doing so she became the first qualifier ever to reach the French Open final, and nearly doubled her career prize money in one tournament, all the while becoming an overnight sensation and household name.

"Definitely [an] unforgettable three weeks for me," Chwalinska said after losing to Andreeva. "Such a great time. I'll never forget these three weeks."

Kostyuk's emotional tribute to Ukraine

Kostyuk played with a heavy heart throughout the tournament, in light of the news of devastating attacks in her native Ukraine. That didn't stop her from playing the best tennis of her life, and running her winning streak to 17. After she beat countrywoman Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals to advance to her first career Grand Slam semifinal, the emotion poured out of her.

"I want to start with this historical match that we played today, with Elina," a teary Kostyuk said in her on-court interview. "We had a very difficult night again in Ukraine, especially in Kyiv. So many people dead. And I want to give this match to Ukrainian people and to their resilience. Thank you.”

Osaka arrives in style

As she tends to do at Grand Slams, Naomi Osaka made a fashion statement with her entrance onto Court Suzanne Lenglen. She walked out in a black corset and cascading skirt, then revealed a Nike-designed layered gold dress that was striped with sequins.

"I don't talk a lot," Osaka told reporters, "so I can talk through my clothes. That means I can be as loud with colors or patterns or fabric as I want. ...But I think that's the fun part."

Osaka picked up wins over Laura Siegemund, Donna Vekic and Iva Jovic before falling to Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round.

A third title in Rome, six years later

What a swing it was for Ukrainian tennis, led by Kostyuk and Svitolina. After winning back-to-back Rome titles in 2017 and 2018, Svitolina picked up her third Internazionali BNL d'Italia trophy with a dominant showing that included upsets of Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. It was Svitolina's 20th career WTA title.

Eight years later, Svitolina holds off Gauff to win third Rome title

The shot of the Clay-Court Swing

Svitolina was incredibly clutch in her run to the Rome title, and that killer instinct was on display against Gauff in the final. Leading 4-2 in the third in the title match, the American pulled Svitolina wide with a serve to the backhand, then feathered a crosscourt drop shot that forced Svitolina forward. Svitolina reached it, but Gauff immediately sent her racing back toward the baseline. Again, Svitolina got there, flicking a forehand squash shot back into play.

Gauff moved forward and steered an inside-out volley into open space on Svitolina's backhand side. Somehow, Svitolina tracked that down, too. Sliding and stretched well beyond the doubles alley, she uncorked a running backhand down the line that flew past Gauff for a clean winner.

'Are you kidding me?!?!': Svitolina wins impossible point

The biggest title of her career

Remember we mentioned Kostyuk's 17-match winning streak? Eleven of those wins came in back-to-back title runs in Rouen and Madrid. The Madrid title, her first WTA 1000, was the biggest of her career, and included an upset of future Roland Garros champion Andreeva in the final.

"It took me many years to reach this point, and the one word I think about right now is consistency," Kostyuk said. "It's showing up every day, no matter how hard it is, no matter how much you love or hate what you do. And I've been doing that really well the past year."

Kostyuk wins Madrid title with dominant straight-sets win over Andreeva

Six (!) match points saved

The Clay-Court Swing ended badly for Hailey Baptiste, who suffered a season-ending injury at Roland Garros. But prior to arriving in Paris, she reached new heights with a semifinal run in Madrid. The American upset Jasmine Paolini and Belinda Bencic, but her most impressive win came over Sabalenka. The 24-year-old saved six match points before knocking off the World No. 1 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6) in 2 hours and 30 minutes. It was the first Top 5 win of her career, and it snapped Sabalenka's 15-match winning streak. The semifinal run moved Baptiste up to No. 25 in the PIF WTA Rankings, a career high.

Baptiste saves six match points to stun Sabalenka in Madrid

Happy birthday, Conchita!

We end, fittingly, with Andreeva and Martinez. In what has become something of a Stuttgart tradition, Andreeva led the crowd in Porsche Arena in a singing of Happy Birthday. Martinez laughed and gestured a heart sign to Andreeva as she began her rendition. If they only knew what was to come in a few weeks...