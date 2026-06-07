Siniakova, Townsend extend dominance in capturing Roland Garros doubles crown

No. 1 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend continued their successful partnership with their first Roland Garros title as a team, defeating No. 2 seeds Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic in straight sets in Sunday's final. It's Siniakova's fourth Roland Garros crown overall.

Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend have won Wimbledon together. They’ve won the Australian Open together. And now they can add Roland Garros champions to their résumé as partners.

The No. 1 seeds defeated No. 2 seeds Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic 6-2, 7-5 in 1 hour and 32 minutes on Sunday in Paris, extending their dominance in a showdown between the two best doubles teams of the 2026 season. It is Siniakova's 11th Grand Slam title and No. 3 for Townsend.

It also marks the fourth Roland Garros crown for Siniakova, who previously won in Paris with Barbora Krejcikova in 2018 and 2021 and with Coco Gauff in 2024. For Townsend, it is her first Roland Garros title after finishing runner-up with Leylah Fernandez in 2023.

Together, Siniakova and Townsend have now won seven titles together in what has become a prosperous partnership, including three Grand Slams and four WTA 1000s, with their first coming at 2024 Wimbledon.

"Kat, this has been fun," Townsend said during the trophy presentation. "I'm really enjoying being by your side. For us, not only as a team but getting a chance to know each other and be able to share these moments together, it strengthens our bond. We've known each other for a lot of years, but these last two years have been so much fun getting to know you on and off the court.

"To get a chance to know your family and everyone who's behind you, who loves you and cares about you -- you can add me and my team, my people to that. We love and care about you as well, so thank you for being by my side and thank you for being a friend."

More to come…