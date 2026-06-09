2026 Roland Garros recap: The best moments, matches and memories

We look back at the most memorable moments from an eventful Roland Garros, including a first-time champion, a historic finalist, a heartfelt message to a grieving nation and more.

Four months after an Australian Open that went mostly as expected, without much chaos, the second Grand Slam of the season was the total opposite.

Roland Garros provided nonstop upsets, comebacks and surprises, opening up the draw for three first-time major semifinalists and a first-time Grand Slam champion.

Before the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz shifts fully to the Grass-Court Swing, we look back at the best moments, matches and memories from Paris.

Star of the Tournament

Mirra Andreeva

Not yet 20 years old, Andreeva is a Grand Slam champion. As seeds were getting knocked off all around her, Andreeva stayed within herself, didn't get flustered and quietly took care of business. She dropped just one set all week, to Marina Bassols Ribera in the second round, and was especially dominant in the second week of the tournament. She didn't lose more than three games in a set after the third round, and knocked off red-hot Sorana Cirstea and Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, before putting an end to Maja Chwalinska's storybook run in the final.

Andreeva is the youngest player to win the French Open since Monica Seles in 1992, and with this result her career enters a new echelon.

Breakthrough of the Tournament

Maja Chwalinska

Andreeva certainly broke through in getting her first major title, but as far as career breakthroughs, it's Chwalinska by a landslide. The 24-year-old, who came into the tournament at No. 114 in the PIF WTA Rankings, won nine matches in 18 days to become the first qualifier to reach the Roland Garros final. Her unconventional style, featuring tons of high balls and variety, captivated the tennis world and transformed her from a relative unknown to a household name in a couple of weeks.

Chwalinska dropped just one set all tournament before losing to Andreeva, and on the Monday after the final she jumped 93 spots in the rankings, up to No. 21. Truly a life-changing tournament, if there ever was one.

Biggest Upset of the Tournament

Yuliia Starodubtseva d. Elena Rybakina, second round

Coming into this match, Starodubtseva had gone winless in six career matches against Top 10 opponents.

She snapped that streak emphatically, coming from behind to upset second-seeded Rybakina 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

It was Rybakina's earliest exit in Paris since 2020. She made 71 unforced errors in the defeat.

Biggest Comeback of the Tournament

Diana Shnaider d. Aryna Sabalenka, fourth round

It looked all but locked up for the World No. 1, who emerged as an even bigger favorite as the tournament went on with the early exits of Rybakina, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek.

Sabalenka led 6-3, 4-1, and appeared to be in total control, before it started to slip away.

Playing in windy conditions, 25th-seeded Shnaider -- in her first career Grand Slam quarterfinal -- won 12 of the last 13 games, including the last 10, to pull off the improbable 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 win.

Sabalenka's consistency got away from her midway through that second set, and she ended the match with 57 unforced errors, including 17 in the decider.

The loss snapped Sabalenka's streak of six consecutive major semifinals, and sent Shnaider into her first Grand Slam semifinal.

Heartfelt Moment of the Tournament

Marta Kostyuk pays tribute to Ukraine

It was both heartbreaking and heartfelt. After running her winning streak to 17 matches following her win over countrywoman Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals, Kostyuk addressed the devastating attacks in her home country as only she can, with raw honesty and sincerity.

"We had a very difficult night again in Ukraine, especially in Kyiv," a teary Kostyuk said. "So many people dead. And I want to give this match to Ukrainian people and to their resilience. Thank you.”

She also praised Svitolina, calling her "an unbelievable fighter."

Outfit of the Tournament

Naomi Osaka does it again

Who but Osaka? Her grand entrances at Slams have become a tradition, and she delivered yet again with a black corset and cascading skirt over a Nike-designed layered gold dress that was striped with sequins. The dress used upcycled materials.

"I don't talk a lot," Osaka told reporters on media day, "so I can talk through my clothes."

Stat of the Tournament

$1.625 million

That's how much Chwalinska earned as a Roland Garros finalist. Coming into this tournament, her career earnings were $864,030.

Quote of the Tournament

"He's getting scared now..."

Starodubtseva on her boyfriend and coach, Pearse Dolan, promising to propose to her if she cracks the Top 50.

Following her run to the third round in Paris, which matched her result from the year prior, she's No. 57 in the PIF WTA Rankings.

"I don't pressure him at all," Starodubtseva said with a smile. "I let him think on his own, whatever he wants to do. Just not on court, please."

Social Moment of the Tournament

Press Conference Crasher

Who better to ask a question about Andreeva than ... Andreeva?

When her coach, Conchita Martinez, was speaking to reporters following Andreeva's win in the final, a giddy Andreeva decided to crash the press conference.

"What is the best thing [about] working with Mirra Andreeva?" the Roland Garros champion asked.

"The best thing [about] working with Mirra Andreeva is we get to play UNO and I always win," Martinez said with a laugh.