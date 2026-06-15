Mercedes-Benz, WTA launch first-ever star-shaped court in Berlin

Mercedes-Benz and the WTA have introduced the Mercedes-Benz Signature Court. In collaboration with brand ambassador Coco Gauff, Mercedes-Benz unveiled a three-sided tennis court bearing the brand’s iconic logo, a first-of-its-kind fan activation ahead of the Berlin Tennis Open.

Mercedes-Benz and the WTA unveiled a brand-new tennis court shaped like the iconic Mercedes-Benz star -- creating a new experience for fans -- with Coco Gauff, Paula Badosa, Clara Tauson and Sabine Lisicki all taking part in an exhibition event.

The Mercedes-Benz Signature Court introduced a new format of play, with three players competing simultaneously on a court inspired by the iconic star logo ahead of the Berlin Tennis Open.

The exclusive opening event brought together WTA players, young talent and 1,500 fans.

BERLIN -- Mercedes-Benz and the WTA have created a unique fusion of sport, innovation and design, introducing the Mercedes-Benz Signature Court. In collaboration with brand ambassador Coco Gauff, Mercedes-Benz unveiled a three-sided tennis court bearing the brand’s iconic logo, a first-of-its-kind fan activation ahead of the Berlin Tennis Open.

Three nets were stretched along the branded star tips, forming the characteristic shape of the Mercedes-Benz star from an aerial perspective. Tennis on the Mercedes-Benz Signature Court is played with adapted rules and serves from below, without volleys, and with the option to hit the ball into either of the two opposite courts, resulting in a fast-paced game, dramatic matches and surprising shifts in momentum.

"The Mercedes-Benz Signature Court brings an entertaining format to the sport of tennis," said Gauff. "The three-sided court is creative, surprising and really fun to play on. Standing on the court with two opponents and competing against them at the same time was a unique experience. It was both fun and dramatic."

Through its partnership with the WTA, Mercedes-Benz is making a sustained commitment to global women’s tennis. The partnership expands the brand’s reach, raises the sport’s visibility and supports its continued development. At tournaments, Mercedes-Benz creates a familiar atmosphere for players under the slogan "Welcome home," no matter where they are competing. With a dedicated shuttle fleet for players, officials and selected guests, Mercedes-Benz is also setting a standard in Berlin.

An aerial view of the Mercedes-Benz Signature Court

"At the Berlin Tennis Open, our Mercedes-Benz star turns into a living experience on a special court and a creative expression of modern tennis," said Christina Schenck, Vice President Digital & Communications and Investor Relations, Mercedes-Benz AG. "Together with the WTA, we are creating innovative brand moments that inspire fans and open up unexpected ways to engage with tennis."

The Mercedes-Benz Signature Court accompanies the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class and its campaign featuring Gauff. To celebrate the court opening, the current World No. 7 played an exclusive exhibition tournament on the unique court alongside other WTA players, young talents and influencers. Around 1,500 spectators watched the event live on site. The Mercedes-Benz Signature Court will be available to play for ticket holders on the tournament grounds during the Berlin Tennis Open.

Coco Gauff played an exclusive exhibition tournament on the unique court.

The Berlin Tennis Open takes place in the German capital from June 13-21. As a WTA 500 tournament, it is one of the most significant events during the Grass-Court Swing. With a star-studded lineup, the tournament at the Steffi Graf Stadium serves as an important preparation tournament for Wimbledon.

Mercedes-Benz is the official Premier Partner of the WTA and will be present at around 30 tournaments on the WTA Tour in 2026, creating such extraordinary experiences for fans, players and customers worldwide.