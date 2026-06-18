Keys serves past Muchova, sets Pegula clash in Berlin quarterfinals

Madison Keys served up a clinical performance against Karolina Muchova on Thursday in Berlin, defeating the World No. 10 in straight sets to reach the Berlin quarterfinals for the second time. She'll face Jessica Pegula in the last eight.

Madison Keys put on a serving clinic in her second-round win over World No. 10 Karolina Muchova on Thursday in Berlin, conceding just one break point in a 6-4, 7-5 victory that lasted 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Berlin: Scores | Order of play | Draws

The win moved Keys to 3-0 against Muchova at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level and sent her into the Berlin quarterfinals for the second time, and the first time since 2021.

"I've always loved grass," Keys said in her on-court interview. "It doesn't always love me back, but it's that toxic relationship where you just keep going back and saying, 'I love you, please love me back.' Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't. Today it worked. We'll see tomorrow."

Tomorrow brings her second meeting of 2026 with compatriot, friend and The Player's Box podcast co-host Jessica Pegula. Pegula won their Australian Open fourth-round clash, but the head-to-head is even at two wins each.

"Jess is obviously a phenomenal player, but I also think that grass suits her game so well," Keys told reporters. "She hits such a flat ball and it's not going to bounce at all. Normally when you play her, you think that you're getting a low ball, but on grass it's going to be even lower. She does such a great job at using that, and then she comes into the net so well and takes advantage of those opportunities.

"So she's going to be a really tough opponent. We've played each other quite a few times now, and I think this is the first time on grass, so I'm looking forward to it."

Keys will be seeking a third win over Pegula -- and her third Top 10 victory of the season -- after earning her second against Muchova in a match defined by a few key turning points.

Turning Point #1: Keys breaks for 4-3 in the opening set

From the outset, it was clear this match would hinge on who could exploit the few openings that would come available. Keys did so midway through the opening set, when Muchova -- dominant through her first three service games -- suddenly struggled to land first serves.

Keys pounced, ripping two forehand return winners and a backhand return winner to earn double break point. Muchova tightened on the next point, giving Keys the window she needed to break and take control of the contest. The former Australian Open champion kept pressing, striking another forehand winner to reach set point a few games later.

A crosscourt backhand winner sealed a love hold and the opening set after 38 minutes.

Turning Point #2: Keys broken while serving for the match

Keys again made the first move in the second set, backing up a hold featuring three more forehand winners with a break for 5-4. That break was owed more to Muchova's errors than Keys shotmaking, however, as three straight forehand misses gave Keys a break point before a double fault handed over the game

But Keys returned the favor. From 30-30, she missed back-to-back forehands -- the first with Muchova on the ground -- to give the No. 7 seed a new lease on life in the match. Unfortunately for the Czech, it was the lone break point Muchova held in the match.

"It was kind of like, whatever," Keys said in her on-court interview. "We'll just try our best to get that back. It's always so tricky to get into those return games, but you know that one weird ball here or there, and a 30-all point is a huge point in a return game, so it's just trying to get yourself in as many opportunities as possible."

Turning Point #3: Keys makes it three straight breaks, then serves out the win

That next opportunity came immediately. Muchova opened the following game with two forehand winners, the first for 15-0 and another for 30-30, but Keys answered with return winners off both wings. After Muchova saved the first break point, Keys produced another forehand strike to earn a second.

Then, the American came up with an improbable pickup on what was one of the best points of the match to convert and earn a second chance to serve out the match.

2021 🤝 2026 quarterfinalist



Fully caffeinated and quarterfinal bound here in Berlin once again!#BTO26 pic.twitter.com/hab9YaiUJZ — wta (@WTA) June 18, 2026

This time, she closed the door, completing a comprehensive win over one of the WTA Tour's top performers this season and giving herself a shot at a second semifinal of 2026 with a win over Pegula on Friday.