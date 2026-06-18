‘I’m still shaking’: Eala delivers Berlin shocker, ousts World No. 2 Rybakina in straight sets

Alexandra Eala sent shockwaves through the tennis world Thursday, upsetting World No. 2 Elena Rybakina in straight sets to reach the Berlin quarterfinals in her tournament debut. The result marks the 21-year-old's fifth career Top 10 win.

Alexandra Eala has shown early in her career that she has a flair for the dramatic. Between marathon matches and stunning upsets, she has made a habit of keeping tennis fans on their toes.

Berlin: Scores | Order of play | Draws

She did it again Thursday. The 21-year-old shocked World No. 2 Elena Rybakina in straight sets, rallying from a break down in the opener to win 7-5, 6-4 in 1 hour and 32 minutes and match her career-best win by ranking. The victory sends her into the Berlin quarterfinals in her tournament debut.

"I am a little foggy right now," Eala said in her on-court interview. "I'm still shaking, and I was shaking on match point, too. But I'm really happy with today, of course. It could have gone either way. I think there were really tight moments in both sets, and she's an amazing player. She's the one to beat, so I'm happy to have been able to share the court with her again."

It was the second WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz meeting between Eala and Rybakina, and the head-to-head now sits at one win apiece. The result also marks Eala's fifth career Top 10 victory -- all in straight sets -- with four of those coming against Top 5 opponents.

On this occasion, it was a blend of high-IQ tennis, bravery and composure late in the match that carried her through to the next round.

High-IQ tennis

Eala found herself on the wrong side of a first-set deficit after Rybakina opened the match in blistering form. The No. 2 seed fired three aces in the opening game and quickly extended her lead to 4-1 behind two more aces and another love hold.

"She really started on fire, and she came out hot," Eala said. "I was able to get a couple free points with my serve, and I think that helped. And just some good returns. She had, I don't know how many aces in the first couple of games, so I think getting the (ball) in play was a big help for me."

That approach paid off. Eala kept her error count low and forced Rybakina to take more chances, watching as the mistakes began to pile up. After holding to love, she earned her first break with a backhand winner down the line to help close the gap to 4-3. She then dialed up her own serve, firing a pair of aces to level at 4-4.

A few games later, Rybakina misfired on a forehand to hand Eala the break for 6-5. Rybakina saved one set point in the next game, but her 23rd unforced error sealed the opener for Eala.

Bravery

Taking the lead is one thing. Holding it against a player of Rybakina's caliber is another. It requires execution of the highest order and, more importantly, guts.

"I think for me returning, and my game in general, a highlight word would be brave," Eala said. "It makes a big difference when I'm able to do that."

She backed that up in the second set.

A backhand pass for 30-30 in the second game set up the decisive break for 2-1. When Rybakina saved three break points and held for 3-2, Eala responded with an ace to help secure her own hold for 4-2. A few games later, she produced arguably the shot of the match, redirecting a Rybakina forehand with a crosscourt forehand winner to set up a hold for 5-3 and move within a game of the upset.

Composure

Late in the match, the Filipina had every reason to tighten up. Rybakina brushed aside the first match point on her serve with a forehand winner, then held for 5-4 to force Eala to serve it out.

Down 15-30, Eala fired her fourth ace of the match. It wasn't quite the 13 that Rybakina compiled, but it was enough. Two points later, one final Rybakina error sealed a season-defining win and paved the way for a memorable celebration.

Brilliant in Berlin 🌟



Alex Eala continues to shine in her debut here, knocking out Rybakina in straight sets!#BTO26 pic.twitter.com/PwiKaPjy4I — wta (@WTA) June 18, 2026

After a quick phone call, of course.

"I called my dad," Eala said. "I said, 'Oh my god,' and we were just screaming, and my mom was there too. And I don't know, I'm just really happy."

The upset caps what has been a fruitful Grass-Court Swing thus far for the rising star. After winning the biggest title of her career at the WTA 125 event in Birmingham, Eala is now 8-1 on grass in 2026, with wins over Rybakina, Queen's champion Donna Vekic and fellow Berlin quarterfinalist Nikola Bartunkova.

What's next

Eala will look to add another high-profile victory when she faces No. 6 seed Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals. It will be their first meeting.

✨ WHAT A PERFORMANCE ✨



It’s that beating the World No.2 feeling 💪#BTO26 pic.twitter.com/50TZoh7Pf6 — wta (@WTA) June 18, 2026

"Elina is a very consistent player," Eala told reporters. "She obviously a huge fighter with her background and her experience. But she's also able to be aggressive when she needs to be. So I'm expecting a really good match, and I hope to bring out the best and showcase my tennis."