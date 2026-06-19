Rybakina pulls out of Bad Homburg with right hip discomfort

Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from next week's Bad Homburg Open, citing right hip discomfort. The World No. 2 is just 7-5 since winning Stuttgart in April, and hasn't made it past the quarterfinals in her last five tournaments.

Elena Rybakina has pulled out of next week's Bad Homburg Open with right hip discomfort, the tournament announced in an Instagram story.

"Unfortunately, I have to withdraw from Bad Homburg due to some discomfort in my right hip," the World No. 2 said. "I need to consult with my medical team and undergo further assessment before making any decisions about the next steps. Thank you for your understanding and support."

The announcement comes just a day after Rybakina, who was going to be the top seed in Bad Homburg, was upset by Alexandra Eala in Berlin. Rybakina led 4-1 early in that match, but Eala rattled off six of the next seven games to take the first set. Rybakina won less than 30 percent of her second serves in the 7-5, 6-4 loss, and was broken three times.

Since winning her second WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz title of 2026 in April, in Stuttgart, Rybakina is just 7-5. She hasn't gotten past the quarterfinals in her last five tournaments.

Rybakina is currently third on the Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard, behind Mirra Andreeva and Aryna Sabalenka, and trails Sabalenka by 947 points for the top spot in the PIF WTA Rankings. Sabalenka is into the semifinals in Berlin, though she'll be defending more points at Wimbledon than Rybakina. (Sabalenka made the semifinals of Wimbledon last year, while Rybakina lost in the third round.)

With Rybakina no longer in the draw, Iga Swiatek will be the top seed in Bad Homburg, and she'll be joined by Top 10 players Andreeva, Elina Svitolina and Karolina Muchova.

All four of those players will receives byes into the second round.

First-round action in Bad Homburg kicks off on Sunday, June 21, and the tournament will run through Saturday, June 27.

Wimbledon will begin two days later.