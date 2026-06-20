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Match Reaction

Pegula nears second Berlin crown after fourth win over Sabalenka sends her into final

Author: Noah Poser
Match Reaction
1m read 20 Jun 2026 56m ago
Jessica Pegula, Berlin 2026
John MACDOUGALL / AFP via Getty Images

Summary

Pegula moved one step closer to capturing her second Berlin title Saturday, overcoming a rain delay of more than two hours before winning the last six games to knock off World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-0 and reach the final.

highlights

Bouzkova wins all-Czech derby to reach first grass-court final in Nottingham

05:56
Marie Bouzkova, Nottingham 2026

Jessica Pegula faced a massive roadblock in her bid for a second Berlin title in the form of Aryna Sabalenka, but she navigated it with poise, dispatching the World No. 1 in three sets Saturday.

Berlin: Scores | Order of play | Draws

After leading 3-1 in the second-set tiebreak before a 2-hour, 19-minute rain delay washed away her momentum and handed it to Sabalenka, the 2024 Berlin champion responded with a flawless finish. Pegula won the final six games, blanking Sabalenka in the decider to close out a 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-0 victory and secure a spot in the final.

It marked just her fourth win over Sabalenka in 13 WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz meetings, though that record undersells the intensity of their rivalry. Their previous three matches before Saturday all went the distance.

This match was no different

More to come...

Summary

Pegula moved one step closer to capturing her second Berlin title Saturday, overcoming a rain delay of more than two hours before winning the last six games to knock off World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-0 and reach the final.

highlights

Bouzkova wins all-Czech derby to reach first grass-court final in Nottingham

05:56
Marie Bouzkova, Nottingham 2026