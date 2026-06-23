Svitolina into Bad Homburg quarters as Samsonova’s third‑set woes persist

Elina Svitolina came from a set down against Liudmila Samsonova, then erased a 2-0 deficit in the decider by winning the last six games to reach the Bad Homburg quarterfinals. Samsonova drops to 0-9 in three-setters this season, while Svitolina improves to 12-2.

Elina Svitolina came from a set down, and later from a break down in the decider, to defeat Liudmila Samsonova 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in 2 hours and 12 minutes on Tuesday and reach the Bad Homburg quarterfinals for the first time.

Bad Homburg: Scores | Order of play | Draws

In their first meeting at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level, Svitolina advanced to her ninth quarterfinal of the season. She has now reached the last eight in each of her last four tournaments.

"It was a tough battle today," Svitolina said in her on-court interview. "We were fighting against the sun as well. The sun was a little strong and was tricky on that (one) side, but I'm just happy to get the win and another match here on grass."

For long stretches, it looked as if she wouldn't get that chance. Samsonova controlled large portions of the match but ultimately suffered her sixth loss in her last seven outings.

Samsonova took the opening set behind clean ball-striking and a somewhat manageable unforced-error count. She then earned two break points in the second game of the second set for a chance to tighten her grip on the match. At that point, Svitolina -- who took a medical timeout between sets for treatment around her hip -- appeared to be struggling physically.

But Samsonova couldn't capitalize. Svitolina showed her usual fighting spirit to save both break points. After Samsonova broke late in the set, Svitolina broke right back to force a decider. Samsonova again started quickly in the third, breaking for 1-0 and holding for 2-0, but the momentum evaporated almost immediately.

Here's a look at the numbers behind the No. 3 seed's second-round win:

6: Consecutive games won by Svitolina to end the match. After falling behind by a break, the Ukrainian kicked it into high gear, closing with three straight breaks -- the last at love -- and finishing with a forehand return winner.

9: Losses for Samsonova in three-setters this season. With the defeat, she falls to 0-9 in three-set matches this year and 8-17 overall.

12: Wins for Svitolina in three-setters this season. The 31-year-old continues to thrive in marathon matches, improving to 12-2 in three-setters and 35-9 overall in 2026.

Digging deep 😤



Elina Svitolina reaches her 9th Tour-level quarterfinal of 2026 with her win over Samsonova!@ElinaSvitolina | #BHO26 pic.twitter.com/ePeDk6nGSA — wta (@WTA) June 23, 2026

As a bonus, 12 also represents the total number of breaks in the match. Svitolina converted 7 of 11 chances; Samsonova converted 5 of 17.

15: More winners for Samsonova. She struck 30 winners to Svitolina's 15, doubling her opponent's total. But that edge was overshadowed by...

18: More unforced errors for Samsonova. She finished with 43 unforced errors, and although she spread them out consistently (13, 15, 15 by set), the total still paled in comparison to Svitolina's 15. The gap proved decisive.

With the win, Svitolina moves on to face Wang Xinyu for a spot in her seventh semifinal of the season. It will be their third career meeting and second of 2026; Svitolina beat Wang in the Auckland final to open her season.

Svitolina leads the head-to-head 2-0, including a straight-sets win on grass at Wimbledon 2024 in which she dropped just three games.