Rankings Watch: Muchova, Keys, Maria lead week of rebounds

The third week of the grass-court swing was one of rebounds.

Just one week after falling out of the Top 10 and losing her status as the top-ranked Czech to Linda Noskova, Karolina Muchova responded by winning the Bad Homburg WTA 500. It was Muchova's second WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz title of the season and the first grass-court title of her career. The 29-year-old climbed two spots in the latest PIF WTA Rankings, rising from No. 11 back to No. 9.

Muchova's title continued an outstanding grass-court swing for the Czech contingent. Noskova won the Berlin title, Marie Bouzkova took home the trophy in Nottingham, Barbora Krejcikova reached the 's-Hertogenbosch final and Nikola Bartunkova advanced to the Birmingham WTA 125 final and the Berlin quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Madison Keys capped the week by winning the Eastbourne WTA 250 for the third time. The American reclaimed a title she previously won in 2014 and 2023, this time without dropping a set. It was Keys' first title since the 2025 Australian Open and sends her up five spots in the latest rankings, from No. 27 to No. 22.

Wang Xinyu back in Top 50; Ruse, Maria return to Top 100

Last week's grass-court results helped several players quickly erase recent rankings setbacks.

Earlier this month, Wang Xinyu fell out of the Top 50 after failing to defend her 2025 Berlin finalist points. Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Tatjana Maria also dropped after coming off their 2025 results -- Ruse from the 's-Hertogenbosch final and Maria from her Queen's title. But all three responded with strong runs last week.

Wang and Ruse both reached the Bad Homburg semifinals. Qualifier Ruse opened her run by upsetting Linda Noskova for the third Top 10 win of her career. Wang climbs 13 places from No. 52 to No. 39, while Ruse jumps 34 spots from No. 105 to No. 71.

In Eastbourne, Maria also launched her run with a first-round upset. The 38-year-old defeated top seed Jasmine Paolini for the 13th Top 20 win of her career -- nine of them on grass -- before advancing to her fifth tour-level final.

Maria's run ended with a loss to Keys, reversing the result of last year's Queen's semifinal between the pair. Although it was the first defeat of Maria's career in a WTA singles final, she returns to the Top 100 by climbing 16 places from No. 112 to No. 96.

Other notable rankings movements

Jelena Ostapenko, +4 to No. 31: Ostapenko, the 2021 Eastbourne champion, reached her third semifinal at the event, but had to retire against Maria due to illness.

Petra Marcinko, +4 to No. 47: Rabat champion Marcinko reached her first grass-court semifinal in Eastbourne, where she was forced to retire due to abdominal injury. She reaches a new career high this week.

Tereza Valentova, +7 to No. 54: The 19-year-old Czech made her first grass-court quarterfinal in Eastbourne.

Irina-Camelia Begu, +38 to No. 173: After capturing her sixth career title in Iasi last July on home soil, Begu took a nine-month mental health hiatus, returning in April in Madrid. In the fourth event of her comeback, she qualified for Bad Homburg and defeated Venus Williams to make the second round.

Anastasiia Sobolieva, +41 to No. 249: The 22-year-old Ukrainian, who set her career high of No. 197 in March 2025, captured her first ITF W50 title in Gdansk last week.

Julia Stusek, +84 to No. 441: The 17-year-old German led a squad of teenagers thriving at ITF level in the past two weeks. Former junior No. 5 Stusek -- a two-time girls' doubles Grand Slam finalist in 2024 -- captured her first W35 title in Klosters, and makes her Top 500 debut this week.

Beatrise Zeltina, +70 to No. 446: Latvia's Zeltina, 19, also enters the Top 500 for the first time after reaching the San Gregorio W35 final and Gdansk W50 second round.

Daria Egorova, +90 to No. 487: Egorova is another new face in the Top 500 after the 19-year-old won the Mohammedia W35, extending her 2026 record to 30-7.

Julie Pastikova, +59 to No. 496: Pastikova, who was Stusek's partner to the 2024 Australian Open and US Open girls' doubles finals, reached the Bolszewo W35 final two weeks ago, and the 18-year-old Czech also debuts in the Top 500.