Joint fulfills lifelong dream in besting Serena Williams at Wimbledon

Maya Joint won the biggest match of her career, defeating 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in her return to singles at Wimbledon. Williams will remain at the All England Club for doubles with her sister, Venus, while Joint next faces Alexandra Eala.

WIMBLEDON -- Serena Williams gave Wimbledon another chance to look at the sport's greatness on Tuesday. And for her opponent Maya Joint -- who defeated the seven-time Wimbledon champion 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 in Williams' first singles match in nearly four years -- she fulfilled a lifelong dream and won the biggest match of her career.

Emerging victorious against Serena Williams. On Centre Court. Full house. The legend's first singles match back? It simply doesn't get better than that, and the biggest item on Joint's bucket-list is now checked off.

"I really don't know what to say right now, I don't know what just happened," Joint said on-court. "I didn't get much sleep last night I was up until 2 a.m last night thinking about it.

"She has such an aura. She's such a legend. And this court, so many huge names have played on it."

Joint advances to face Alexandra Eala in the second round Thursday, while Williams will remain in Wimbledon for doubles alongside her sister, Venus, where they are six-time champions at the All England Club.

The 20-year-old never thought she'd get the chance to play Williams, 44, as she found her footing on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz after Williams' most recent singles match vs. Ajla Tomljanovic on Sept. 3, 2022 at the US Open. Williams was always one of Joint's idols -- the American-born Aussie tried to emulate Williams' aggressive style as a child and she always fondly watched the many Serena, Venus rivalries.

Now, 1397 days later since that last singles match, Joint has unlocked a new core memory.

"It's an honor," Joint said Friday at media day. "I always dreamed about playing Serena Williams, and if you'd told me 10 years ago that I'd be playing her first round at Wimbledon, that's just crazy.

"I have so much respect for her, and she was one of my idols growing up. I'm just really excited to have the opportunity to play against her."

The pomp and circumstance

The British crowd overwhelmingly showered Serena -- and Joint -- with a standing ovation as she walked onto court from the foyer with a Let's Go Serena, Let's Go! chant soon to follow when she reached her chair. But most importantly, she had the support from a full player box, including Venus, her husband Alexis Ohanian, her daughters, and more.

Entering, the American-born Australian knew the crowd would favor the legend across the net, evident in the difference of roars when the two made their way to their respective baselines for the opening point. London was certainly enjoying Joint's game play in the match, too.

Williams has made that short walk All England Club's member's entrance foyer to Centre Court dozens of times, but today it was different. Wimbledon doesn't just hold a wild card for anyone -- Williams said so herself on Sunday -- and it was an opportunity she couldn't pass up.

"I thought not every day Wimbledon holds a wild card for someone," Williams said to press on her Sunday media day. "I can name probably like a handful of people. I happened to be one of those people. I thought I should really take this opportunity. Who knows if I'll ever make it here again. This could be it."

It was her first appearance in front of the southwest London crowd in four years, and Williams knew this time would be more distinct emotionally than the rest.

"I think my feelings will be different," Williams said Sunday. "I think in general my expectations are definitely different for the first time in my career. My feelings are just -- not that I never enjoyed it before, or else I wouldn't be here today -- but I feel like I'm really going to enjoy being out there."

Williams did not address reporters after the match, but left a statement that was distributed to the media:

"It was really great to be back at Wimbledon. I never expected to be here. The atmosphere was amazing. Walking out was amazing. I definitely relished it and missed it and enjoyed the moment more than anything."

How it happened?

Joint went toe-to-toe with Williams, matching the power as best she could. Sometimes it worked, when Joint and Williams traded shot after shot from the center baseline so the former could take a 40-0 lead in the the third game. Sometimes it didn't, when she had a couple balls that sailed long to give Williams double break point in the fifth game, though the Aussie saved them both to stay on serve.

They held on serve up until the eighth game after Joint held, and that's when the two-time WTA singles champion found the breakthrough. Forcing a deuce in Williams' fourth service game, Williams double faulted and hit a backhand unforced error into the net, gifting Joint a chance to serve set -- she closed the set with an 81 mile-per-hour cross-court winner, one of 40 Tuesday.

To open the second set, down 40-15, Joint rattled off four consecutive points to break Williams for the second time in three games to lead 1-0, and facing two break points of her own when serving at 2-1, she won another four straight points to maintain the break. Joint finished with eight break points saved Tuesday, arguably the most crucial key to her first tour-level win since January, and just third of the season.

Centre Court reached it's loudest when Williams got the match back on serve, twice in the second set. The first, as Joint came to the net, Williams cleverly hit this cross-court pass that just grazed the line according to the hawk-eye, and the American hit a winner to notch the break with the match back on serve at 3-3. Then, Williams leveled at 4-4.

The pressure was now on Joint, who, down 5-4, had to serve to extend the set, and she delivered. But Williams pinned the match back on her counterpart after saving four break points and rescinded Joint's chance to serve for the match. With Williams now leading 6-5, Joint once again extended the set into a tiebreak, arguably when she was most frustrated and most vulnerable to lose her composure.

A tiebreak is exactly what the fans wanted, and exactly what the match deserved. Joint forced a match point, leading 6-5, but Serena did what Serena does best -- her serve.

Williams relied on her serve to save the match point with, and hit a 122 mile per hour rifle that Joint parried into the stands to create set point. Her seven aces answered the question whether Williams' serve would still be powerful and effective, though Joint impressed with 10.

Then, Centre Court, standing in unison for the second time, thunderously erupted as Williams forced a decider -- you would've thought she won the match, or even another Grand Slam title.

Joint's Achilles heel Tuesday was the unforced errors, specifically, the shots she sailed long. Williams got up a break 2-1 in the third set after Joint seemingly had space for a winner -- Williams had guessed the wrong way -- but Joint just put too much pace on it.

Maya Joint celebrates beating Serena Williams during their women's singles first round tennis match of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. (Photo by Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images)

But Joint never quit, and that willed her to a third-set deciding victory. She immediately got the break back, held serve, broke Williams for the fifth time and held again to lead 5-2. This time, it was Joint's turn to receive a standing ovation as she held two games later to defeat one of her biggest idols, receiving an Aussie Aussie Aussie Oi Oi Oi chant before her on-court interview.

And as expected and deserved, Williams received another thunderous applause, waving to the London crowd, but not for the final time as her doubles campaign with Venus has yet to start.

More to come...