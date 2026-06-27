A Wimbledon lookback: Krejcikova reflects on 2024 title, current form and more

WIMBLEDON -- Barbora Krejcikova doesn't know who she's playing in the first round at Wimbledon.

The draw's been published since Friday morning, but the 2024 singles champion hasn't budged at looking on social media or websites, and she isn't taking the chance, even asking for questions to be unrelated to her first match.

Inevitably, she'll have to know her opponent. Krejcikova said to wtatennis.com during her media day Saturday at the Championships that she likes to learn during breakfast the day of her match. With that, the two-time Grand Slam champion will learn at Monday's breakfast that she's facing British wild card Hannah Klugman that evening.

"I am deadlocked to actually not know until then," Krejcikova said. "No websites, nothing. It's actually tough. I just like it that way [laughing]."

The Czech returns to All England Club for the second year as a past champion. In 2024, then-No. 31 seed Krejcikova won her first Wimbledon, a run that she described as "unimaginable." Ahead of her return to the Wimbledon grass-courts, Krejcikova chatted with wtatennis.com during her media day.

From the 2024 win to navigating her 2026 season and her habit of avoiding knowing the draw, here's more from that conversation with Krejcikova:

Q: Welcome back to Wimbledon, a lot of great memories. How has your preparation been for the tournament?

Krejcikova: Thank you. My preparation is going good. We got here Wednesday from Eastbourne, and we've been practicing since then, and we've been going through the heat. It was very interesting because it's very unusual, especially here, but it was an interesting experience.

It's Saturday. We have some practices in already and we are doing the very last bit of it, and we're looking forward for the match, for the tournament to start because that's why I'm here.

Q: Since winning your title here two years ago, you've had the chance to come back twice now as a past champion. What are the emotions walking back into the grounds and facilities, knowing that you're a member and champion here?

Krejcikova: It's definitely very, very special. It's only the second time I'm walking in as a champion. There's a mix of emotions, but definitely all of those emotions are positive, very exciting, very special that I can be here, that I can play, that I can play with the best ones, that I actually got this far.

Knowing that I'm playing with the best players in the world during the -- I'd say -- most known tournament in tennis and in history of tennis, it's something unique and something very unimaginable.

Q: I know you had some injuries in the early part of the year, but reflecting on your season comprehensively, how would you assess your season so far and getting back into form?

Krejcikova: So far, I think it was good. It was tough, obviously, with the injuries and everything. I think since I started, I had some quite good wins, some matches, which I'm really happy and most importantly, my body was holding up. So far, I see it very, very positive.

Q: Going back to not knowing who you're playing, generally speaking, when do you like to know who you're playing because at some point, you have to know?

Krejcikova: It kind of depends. So far this year, during all the all the tournaments, I usually find it out the breakfast the same day as I'm playing. I am deadlocked to actually not know until then. No websites, nothing. It's actually tough.

I don't know. I just like it that way [laughing].

Q: Not relevant to Wimbledon, but after, you'll be playing in Prague in your home country, where you are also a past champion. Can you share excitement for that event and returning there, similarly, as a previous winner of the event?

Krejcikova: I like playing in Prague, I like playing the tournament there. I know the venue, I know people there, I have plenty of friends and plenty of people that I know since I was little, that come there and support me.

My family can came come and people from different cities, and also it's very special to be able to play in front of the Czech fans because they are very supportive and I think we have a huge history in tennis. I'm very glad that Czech has the tournament there and that I can participate as well.