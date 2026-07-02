Svitolina, Kostyuk, Osaka, Eala, Venus headline DC Open field

Seven Top 20 players will be in Washington, D.C. next month for the WTA 500 Mubadala DC Open, including Elina Svitolina, Marta Kostyuk and Naomi Osaka. Venus Williams will also return after making her comeback there last year.

Seven Top 20 players will be in the field for next month's Mubadala DC Open.

World No. 8 Elina Svitolina is projected to be the top seed, and she'll be joined by Marta Kostyuk, Naomi Osaka, Diana Shnaider, Iva Jovic, Jasmine Paolini and Anna Kalinskaya.

Also in the 28-player singles draw are Top 30 players Madison Keys, Leylah Fernandez, Clara Tauson, Emma Navarro, Anastasia Potapova and Ann Li.

Rounding out the direct entry list is Alexandra Eala, Cristina Bucsa, Katerina Siniakova, Jacqueline Cristian, Xinyu Wang, Liudmila Samsonova and Janice Tjen.

The first five main-draw alternates are Magdalena Frech, Sara Bejlek, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Magda Linette and Katie Boulter.

In addition to the 20 direct entrants, there are four qualifying spots and four wild cards. Though the wild cards have yet to be announced, the WTA 500 tournament has confirmed that Venus Williams will return.

Williams made her triumphant return to the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in Washington, D.C. last year. In her first match in 16 months, the then-45-year-old beat Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4 to become the oldest player to win a WTA match since 47-year-old Martina Navratilova defeated Catalina Castano at Wimbledon in 2004.

Fernandez is the reigning DC Open champion. The Canadian scored three-set upsets over Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina before breezing past Kalinskaya in last year's final. It was the fourth title of her career, and the biggest.

"I have gone through so many different challenges this week," Fernandez said after winning the title. "You know, I think it just has made me stronger in a way that, if I can get through this week, through the cramps, through the long matches, through the heat, the humidity, I can get through anything."

Part of the WTA Tour's Hard-Court Swing, the Mubadala DC Open will begin on July 27 and run through August 2.

The draw will be revealed on Saturday, July 25.