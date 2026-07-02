Keys' royal request to Princess of Wales: Move Eastbourne courts to Wimbledon

Madison Keys aims for Wimbledon success after winning third Eastbourne Open title, jokingly requests moving courts to Wimbledon. The Princess of Wales watched her defeat Katie Swan in the second round, and Keys praised the incredible atmosphere despite disappointing British fans.

Madison Keys is no doubt hoping that winning her third career Lexus Eastbourne Open title last week will translate into another deep run at Wimbledon. But the in-form American has one humble request for the powers that be at the All England Club that could help her do it.

"I've actually petitioned to maybe move the Eastbourne courts to Wimbledon," the 2025 Australian Open champion joked after beating Great Britain's Katie Swan 6-1, 6-4 in Thursday's second round for her seventh grass-court win in the last 10 days. "I don't know if anyone here can make that happen!"

Keys likely couldn't resist making her pitch to one particularly influential spectator.

Catherine, Princess of Wales was on hand to watch Keys and Swan play as part of her day at the All England Club, flanked by British Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong and two-time former Wimbledon men's champion Andy Murray. A longtime tennis fan, the Princess of Wales has served as patron of the All England Club since 2016 and has presented the Wimbledon trophies to champions on several occasions over the past decade.

Despite maybe disappointing the princess, and the majority of the British fans in the stands, by ousting the last local favorite remaining in the singles draw, Keys nonetheless said it was an "honor" to compete on No. 1 Court in front of them.

"When Katie hits an incredible shot and the whole crowd cheers, it echoes incredibly, but it's such an incredible atmosphere to be able to play out here," Keys said.

Keys has now reached the third round or better 10 times in 12 career main-draw Wimbledon appearances.

"Wimbledon is always one of the most special places in the world," she said. "I started playing tennis because I saw Venus [Williams] playing at Wimbledon, so I quite literally wouldn't be here without this tournament. It's just such an honor to come back every single year, to walk the grounds and see the history of the tournament. ... It's just one of those things, when you're a little kid, that you dream of."