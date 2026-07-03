By the numbers: Bencic, Gauff to resume rivalry in Wimbledon fourth round

Coco Gauff and Belinda Bencic set to renew their rivalry at Wimbledon on unfamiliar turf after both won thrilling third-round matches. Gauff overcame a tough challenge from Claire Liu, while Bencic had to battle past Anna Kalinskaya. Gauff holds a 5-2 advantage over Bencic in their head-to-head as she aims for her first Wimbledon quarterfinal appearance.

Coco Gauff and Belinda Bencic will take a familiar rivalry to an unfamiliar surface in the fourth round of Wimbledon after both players won their third-round matches in three thrilling sets on Saturday at the All England Club.

After escaping Solana Sierra in the second round -- the Argentine served for the match in the third set and led 7-4 in the deciding 10-point tiebreak -- Gauff needed to dig deep again against fellow American Claire Liu to reach the fourth round at the grass-court major for a fourth time. She had three match points at 6-3, 5-4 before Liu rallied to force a final set. Nonetheless, a break of serve in the opening game of the final set put Gauff back on course in a 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-2 triumph.

Last year's semifinalist Bencic, meanwhile, had to win a third-set tiebreak of her own in ousting Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 4-6, 7-6[6] after previously leading by a break twice in the third set to reach the Round of 16 for a fifth time.

Gauff has beaten Bencic in five of their previous seven meetings, but none of those took place on grass. Five of their head-to-head matches to date have gone three sets, and Gauff is eying her first-ever berth in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

More numbers that mattered for both players -- in the third round, and ahead of their Round of 16 clash -- include:

5: Gauff is now 5-0 against fellow Americans on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz this year. Bencic is now 5-1 against Kaliskaya all-time, too.

22: Bencic now owns 22 main-draw wins at Wimbledon, which is the joint-most in her career at a single tournament. She also has 22 career US Open main-draw wins.

23: Gauff is now 23-7 in three-set matches at Grand Slams in her career -- the third best winning percentage in the Open Era.

42: There's more than one way to win a tennis match. Bencic struck 42 winners in her victory against Kalinskaya -- while Gauff only hit 18 against Liu.

More to come...