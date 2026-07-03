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Match Reaction

By the numbers: Bencic, Gauff to resume rivalry in Wimbledon fourth round

Match Reaction
1m read 03 Jul 2026 3h ago
Coco Gauff, 2026 Wimbledon Round 3 (Getty)
Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Summary

Coco Gauff and Belinda Bencic set to renew their rivalry at Wimbledon on unfamiliar turf after both won thrilling third-round matches. Gauff overcame a tough challenge from Claire Liu, while Bencic had to battle past Anna Kalinskaya. Gauff holds a 5-2 advantage over Bencic in their head-to-head as she aims for her first Wimbledon quarterfinal appearance.

Coco Gauff and Belinda Bencic will take a familiar rivalry to an unfamiliar surface in the fourth round of Wimbledon after both players won their third-round matches in three thrilling sets on Saturday at the All England Club.

After escaping Solana Sierra in the second round -- the Argentine served for the match in the third set and led 7-4 in the deciding 10-point tiebreak -- Gauff needed to dig deep again against fellow American Claire Liu to reach the fourth round at the grass-court major for a fourth time. She had three match points at 6-3, 5-4 before Liu rallied to force a final set. Nonetheless, a break of serve in the opening game of the final set put Gauff back on course in a 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-2 triumph.

Last year's semifinalist Bencic, meanwhile, had to win a third-set tiebreak of her own in ousting Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 4-6, 7-6[6] after previously leading by a break twice in the third set to reach the Round of 16 for a fifth time.

Gauff has beaten Bencic in five of their previous seven meetings, but none of those took place on grass. Five of their head-to-head matches to date have gone three sets, and Gauff is eying her first-ever berth in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. 

More numbers that mattered for both players -- in the third round, and ahead of their Round of 16 clash -- include:

5: Gauff is now 5-0 against fellow Americans on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz this year. Bencic is now 5-1 against Kaliskaya all-time, too.

22: Bencic now owns 22 main-draw wins at Wimbledon, which is the joint-most in her career at a single tournament. She also has 22 career US Open main-draw wins.

23: Gauff is now 23-7 in three-set matches at Grand Slams in her career -- the third best winning percentage in the Open Era.

42: There's more than one way to win a tennis match. Bencic struck 42 winners in her victory against Kalinskaya -- while Gauff only hit 18 against Liu.

More to come...

WTA Staff

Summary

Coco Gauff and Belinda Bencic set to renew their rivalry at Wimbledon on unfamiliar turf after both won thrilling third-round matches. Gauff overcame a tough challenge from Claire Liu, while Bencic had to battle past Anna Kalinskaya. Gauff holds a 5-2 advantage over Bencic in their head-to-head as she aims for her first Wimbledon quarterfinal appearance.