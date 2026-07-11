Muchova and Noskova capture hearts with humor and humanity

The all-Czech Wimbledon final between Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova didn't just capture the imagination with the events that unfolded between the lines. The heartwarming post-match scene between the two good friends also resonated far beyond the confines of Centre Court.

Muchova's humor in heartbreak was a highlight, as she began a tearful runner-up speech by jokingly referring to her 2024 Olympic doubles partner as her "ex-friend."

"You're so young. This was your first final of a [Grand] Slam," she said, after eliciting a huge smile from Noskova and laughter from 15,000 fans. "The way you handled it and how you played was really unbelievable. Beyond this all you're especially a very kind person and human being. Congratulations to you and your team. You deserve it."

Muchova shed more tears as she addressed her family and supporters, which included her parents Josef and Hana, who flew in just ahead of the final, and fellow WTA player Priscilla Hon.

"When I look to my corner … sorry. I'm sorry. It's emotional.," she said. "When I look to my corner, I have all my friends and family who canceled their plans and came here today for me. I appreciate it a lot."

Eyes had little time to dry before Noskova took the microphone, with the 21-year-old humorously beginning her champion's speech with a quip that she didn't know how to hold the trophy, and thanking her family for flying in despite aversion to air travel. But the giggles faded as she sent a special message to one person missing from the stands: her late mother, Hana, who passed away on the eve of Wimbledon two years ago.

"There's also one more person I would like to thank, which is my mom," she said through tears. "I definitely would not be standing here without her, so thank you."

After sending a kiss skyward and taking a moment to compose herself, she added: "I don't cry normally, this is not OK for me. I've been enjoying these two weeks so much. All of the sad tears all of the happy tears. All the sweat and blood that went into this, it was all worth it. I will definitely never forget these two weeks."

The emotional crescendo left legends of the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz emotional, too -- including Simona Halep, Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Petra Kvitova and Maria Sharapova, all of whom watched the final from the Royal Box.