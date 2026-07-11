Wimbledon Juniors: Pushkareva wins record final; Kovackova completes historic Slam sweep

Anna Pushkareva lifted the Wimbledon girls singles title after beating China’s Sun Xinran in the longest junior girls final in tournament history.

Seeded No. 14, Pushkareva rallied from a set down to defeat Sun 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours, 23 minutes.

The win avenged two previous losses to Sun. The Chinese player won 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 in their only meeting on the professional tour, in the final of an ITF W15 event in Sharm el-Sheikh last October. Sun also won their only previous junior meeting, 7-5, 6-4 on clay in Milan earlier this year.

Anna Pushkareva is the Girls' Singles champion 🏆



She defeats Xinran Sun 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 after 2hrs and 23 minutes in the longest Girls' final in Wimbledon history. pic.twitter.com/QOoohoEDoj — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2026

The 15-year-old Sun also finished runner-up in the Roland Garros junior girls singles event last month.

For the 17-year-old Pushkareva, the Wimbledon triumph was only her second junior title at the ITF level. She had never advanced beyond the round of 16 in a junior Grand Slam singles draw before Wimbledon.

Kovackova completes historic non-calendar-year Grand Slam

Czech duo Jana Kovackova and Katerina Zajickova claimed the girls doubles title after a hard-fought 7-6, 6-7, 10-6 victory over Victoria Luiza Barros and Nauhany Vitoria Leme da Silva in 1 hour, 53 minutes.

Kovackova made history by becoming the first player to complete a non-calendar-year Grand Slam in girls doubles. She previously won the 2025 U.S. Open and 2026 Australian Open titles with her older sister, Alena, before winning the 2026 Roland Garros title with Zajickova.

Eight players had previously won three consecutive girls doubles Grand Slam titles, but none went on to complete the non-calendar-year Grand Slam.

Beth Herr won three consecutive titles at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 1982. Victoria Azarenka achieved the feat at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2005, followed by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova across the same three tournaments in 2006.

Urszula Radwanska won Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in succession in 2007. Timea Babos and Sloane Stephens did the same as a team in 2010, while Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova matched the feat in 2013.

Barros and Leme da Silva were also aiming to make history. A victory would have made them the first Brazilian girls Grand Slam champions in either singles or doubles, but they fell just short.