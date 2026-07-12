Guo, Mladenovic capture first Grand Slam crown as partners at Wimbledon

Facing the No. 2 seeds who entered on an 18-set winning streak, Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic rose to the occasion Sunday, defeating Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani 6-3, 7-5 in 1 hour and 32 minutes to win the Wimbledon women's doubles title.

Making her Major final debut, Guo claimed her first Grand Slam trophy. Mladenovic a former doubles World No. 1, earned her seventh Major title in women's doubles and 10th overall, including three mixed doubles crowns. It's her first Grand Slam triumph since winning Roland Garros in 2022.

It is the pair's second title of 2026, following their victory in their team debut in Auckland in January. It also marks the first Wimbledon crown for both players in the discipline.

"Hanyu said that she's lucky that I picked her, but I would like to thank her for believing in me and wanting to play with me because I was the one who asked her to play with me at the beginning of the season," Mladenovic said during the trophy presentation. "When I was coming back, I had no ranking. I had a tough injury last year, and she didn't hesitate at all. And I'm very proud to be standing here with her."

Believe it 😍



Guo Hanyu & Kristina Mladenovic, you are Wimbledon CHAMPIONS! 👏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/KfBMf2D8by — wta (@WTA) July 12, 2026

More to come...