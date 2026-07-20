WTA 125 Roundup: Tararudee, Kraus rise to new heights as Jones triumphs in Rome

It had already been a breakthrough season for Lanlana Tararudee entering the week in Istanbul, with milestones quickly stacking up.

The 22-year-old became the Thai No. 1 in January and soon after qualified for her first Grand Slam main draw at the Australian Open. In March, she defeated 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the WTA 125 Austin Challenger final to win the biggest title of her career, and she made her Top 100 debut a couple of months later.

Most recently, she earned her first Grand Slam main-draw match win at Wimbledon, beating fellow rising star Lilli Tagger in the first round.

Tararudee carried that momentum into Istanbul, where she breezed through the draw and dropped just one set en route to the final. There, she faced a stiff challenge from Hanne Vandawinkel but pulled out a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win in 2 hours and 27 minutes to claim her second WTA 125 title.

With the victory, Tararudee rose to a career-high No. 82 in the PIF WTA Rankings -- two spots behind another recent titlist, Sinja Kraus.

Kraus wins all-Austrian derby on home soil

Perhaps Kraus' victory over Julia Grabher in Auckland in January was a bit of foreshadowing, because six months later the compatriots met again, this time on home soil in Kitzbuhel.

The result was the same. Kraus secured a 6-3, 6-1 win in 1 hour and 21 minutes to earn her second WTA 125 title. Like Tararudee, her triumph capped a dominant week, with just one set dropped across five matches.

It continues a season filled with progress for the 24-year-old Austrian. After making her Top 100 debut in February, she now sits at a career-high No. 80. She also made her Grand Slam debut at Roland Garros, reaching the main draw through qualifying on her fourth attempt.

With her second win over Grabher, Kraus improved to 10-2 against fellow Austrians in her professional career.

Jones spoils Bronzetti's bid for home glory

After defeating Grabher in Auckland, Kraus fell in three sets to Francesca Jones in the second round. At the time, Jones was ranked No. 72 and later reached a career-best No. 65 in February.

But after hitting that high-water mark, Jones struggled. She slipped outside the Top 100 and had won just one of her previous six matches before arriving in Rome, where she hoped a return to her favorite surface would spark a turnaround.

It did. Jones won five straight matches -- four against Italian hopefuls -- including a 6-3, 6-1 win over Lucia Bronzetti in 69 minutes to claim the title. It marked her third WTA 125 title, all on clay. She also owns nine ITF titles, each of them on the dirt.

In a season that has included her first Top 15 win (over Emma Navarro en route to the Auckland quarterfinals), her first Grand Slam main-draw win (over Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first round of Roland Garros) and a victory over Venus Williams in Miami, Jones is back up to No. 113 in the rankings.