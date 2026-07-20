By the numbers: Sabalenka reaches 100 weeks at World No. 1 to join an elite club

Four-time Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka has added another milestone to her career, becoming just the 10th player to spend 100 weeks as World No. 1 since the WTA rankings were introduced in 1975.

Already a back-to-back year-end World No. 1, Sabalenka has built one of the most sustained runs atop the women's game. Her latest milestone places her alongside some of the sport's most iconic champions, with only Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams, Chris Evert, Martina Hingis, Monica Seles, Iga Swiatek, Ashleigh Barty and Justine Henin spending more time at No. 1.

A reign built to last

Sabalenka's current stint atop the rankings has been as impressive as its overall length.

She has now spent 92 consecutive weeks as World No. 1, surpassing Seles for the sixth-longest uninterrupted reign since the rankings were introduced. Only Graf, Williams, Navratilova, Barty and Evert have enjoyed longer consecutive stays.

Her consistency has also translated into year-end honors. Sabalenka finished both 2024 and 2025 as the year-end World No. 1, becoming one of only seven players this century to accomplish that feat in consecutive seasons. She also spent the entirety of the 2025 season atop the rankings, becoming just the third player since 2000 to do so after Williams (2014-15) and Barty (2020-21).

Winning as the world's best

Holding the No. 1 ranking is one challenge. Winning while carrying it is another.

Sabalenka has amassed 106 tour-level match-wins as the world's top-ranked player, becoming just the ninth woman to reach 100 wins while ranked No. 1. During her first 100 matches in that position, she won 82 contests, reached 11 finals and captured five titles.

She has also thrived at the WTA 1000 level. Since the format was introduced in 2009, Sabalenka has reached five WTA 1000 finals as World No. 1, tied with Victoria Azarenka for the third-most behind Williams and Swiatek. She owns a 4-1 record in those championship matches and has collected 46 WTA 1000 match-wins as No. 1, the third-most of any player in the format's history.

Delivering on the biggest stages

Sabalenka's time at No. 1 has coincided with success at tennis's biggest events.

Only Williams has reached more Grand Slam singles finals as World No. 1 this century than Sabalenka, whose four appearances are tied with Swiatek for the second-most since 2000. Those four finals account for half of Sabalenka's eight career Grand Slam singles final appearances.

Earlier this season, Sabalenka also became just the second player after Graf to complete the Sunshine Double while ranked World No. 1, adding another distinction to a reign that has now reached the 100-week mark.