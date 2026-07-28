On WTA debut, 16-year-old Liutova advances past Alexandrova in Memphis

As WTA debuts go, 16-year-old Kristina Liutova's was among the more memorable. Taking on a Top 100 opponent for the first time, the teenage qualifier advanced past Ekaterina Alexandrova to the second round of the Memphis Classic after the No. 1 seed retired due to heat illness two points from defeat, trailing 7-6(2), 4-6, 5-4 after 3 hours and 11 minutes.

Liutova becomes the second 2010-born player to win a tour-level match, following Brazil's Nauhany Vitoria Leme Da Silva, who made the second round of Sao Paulo last September. Liutova is already the highest-ranked player from that birth year at No. 229, over 330 places ahead of the second-highest, No. 555 Jana Kovackova.

This time last year, Liutova was ranked No. 801. She's put together a 29-4 record in 2026 so far, though, including three World Tennis titles -- the Las Vegas W35 in February, then back-to-back W100s in Indian Harbour Beach and Sumter in May and June. Liutova, who is based in the Seattle area, was also the champion of last December's prestigious Orange Bowl tournament, but has exclusively played in American professional tournaments in 2026. Among the opponents she's defeated at this level are former Top 100 players Julia Riera, Arantxa Rus and Madison Brengle, as well as fast-rising former junior No. 1 Julieta Pareja.

As temperatures soared to 36°C in Memphis, Liutova demonstrated remarkable composure and consistency to navigate the twists and turns of the biggest match of her young career. World No. 19 Alexandrova repeatedly utilized her superior power to get into winning positions -- she led 4-2 in the first set, and was twice up a break in the decider -- but time and again, Liutova locked in to peg her back.

Two extraordinary games encapsulated Liutova's qualities. At 4-2 in the first set, Alexandrova fended off five break points with clean winners, but was unable to convert two points to hold for 5-2. As Liutova upped her aggression on her backhand wing, Alexandrova blinked first, double faulting on the sixth break point. Double faults would turn into an unfortunate pattern as her tally mounted to 15.

At 4-3 in the third set, Alexandrova had six opportunities to consolidate her break for 5-3. Once again, she saved the first five break points of the game, finding the lines with her powerful groundstrokes. But once again, Liutova was undeterred. This time, the teenager rifled a deep return at Alexandrova's feet to force the error on the sixth break point. In total, Liutova brought up 21 break point chances across the match, and converted five of them.

Serving to stay in the match at 5-4, Alexandrova began to visibly ail, crouching to the ground after each point. Down 15-30, she requested a medical timeout, and was forced to retire. Liutova will face Maya Joint in the second round.

Liutova's win wasn't the only Memphis marathon on Tuesday -- Caty McNally also came through in 3 hours and 11 minutes, battling back from 4-2 down in the third set and converting her fifth match point against Wang Xiyu to win 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5). It was the first time that Wang had won a set from McNally across three professional encounters and two junior meetings.