A 1-on-1 with DC's Hailey Baptiste: Post-op recovery, small wins & Ted Lasso

WASHINGTON -- Throughout her career, Hailey Baptiste has looked forward to the Mubadala DC Open.

As a Washington DC native, the tournament is one her favorites being in her backyard. She's played the event in every edition since 2019, and Baptiste had expected this year to be no different.

That was until the second round at Roland Garros in late May.

In a match against Wang Xiyu, Baptiste landed awkwardly after hitting a forehand, immediately clutching her left knee, clearly in agony. She left the court in a wheelchair, and tests later confirmed a tear of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus injuries.

Her 2026 WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season -- where she reached a career high No. 25 rank, upset World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, notched semifinals runs in Madrid and Abu Dhabi, and reached the quarterfinals in Miami -- was over.

"The most heartbreaking end to the best season of my life," she wrote on Instagram. "Still waiting to wake up from this nightmare. All I can think is why, why, and why. Why me?...This new, but somewhat familiar, challenge faces me with what will probably be one of the hardest chapters of my life, and I’m beyond ready to show how strong I really am."

After the injury, Baptiste spent a day and half in Paris, and flew to New York for surgery four days later. Yesterday, Monday July 27, marked approximately eight weeks post-operation, and Baptiste is on-site in Washington, only this time as a supporter and not a competing player.

The 24-year-old is starting to feel like herself again, moving more steadily and freely, after an initial few weeks of pain and restless nights. There's still ways to go, but she's progressing day-by-day, and aiming for her return by Indian Wells in March 2027.

On the grounds in Washington, wtatennis.com sat down briefly with Baptiste in a candid conversation about post-operation, small victories and more:

To start off, simply, how's the recovery going?

Baptiste: It's going good, really good. I'm eight weeks post-op today. I'm obviously doing a ton of rehab, and that's going really well. I'm starting to feel stronger and starting to get to the point where I'm able to sweat in the gym, not just moving around and stuff, so it's been good.

One of the cool things that you've been doing on social media is these mini-documentaries or vlogs. It's not very common for athletes to do that, especially when it's a little bit more of a vulnerable experience. Why did you want to do and share that?

Baptiste: Even though I'm hurt and not playing, life still goes on. Maybe this journey is not as exciting as being on tour, but it's still going to be a big part of my story. I believe that a lot of people can probably get inspiration or whatever you want to call it through this, too.

It's my first time going through it a pretty major injury, and I'm kind of learning things as I go too, but I think that it's something that's worth documenting.

Recovering from surgery has its phases. Initially, what have you kind of learned about the experience throughout the first eight weeks?

I'm still learning things, and I'm going to continue to learn new things, but the first couple weeks were very brutal. I was just in a ton of pain all day, every day. No sleep. Honestly, I didn't learn this about myself, but I'm continuing to prove it to myself that I can just handle a lot of [expletive]. I can handle a lot.

The first vlog, Chapter 1, was centered on the surgery and initial pain. What would you do to just get through the days, sleepless nights, etc.? Any new hobbies that you've picked up or anything you want to do?

Baptiste: In the first couple of weeks, I was on a lot of [pain medication] drugs, and couldn't do much. I've got a lot of time on my hands now, just been hanging out with my dogs. I'm going to figure out something to do. I've just got to the point where I'm able to move super freely. I've got some things that I'm gonna eventually pick up, and maybe I'll share that soon.

Chapter 2 vlog's theme was the small, day-by-day wins. As this is a first, major experience for you, what are some of those mini-victories may be that may not seem as monumental to someone who hasn't experienced a long-term injury?

Baptiste: The first thing was being able to go to the bathroom by myself. The first week I wasn't really able to do that. I think I fell one time. Luckily, I was right next to the bed, so I fell in the bed. I was so spooked and I just broke down in tears.

You don't think about it, but being able to walk into the bathroom, sit down on the toilet on your own and get in the shower on your own. Then eventually, not having to wear my brace, being able to bend my leg, and sleep comfortably, just small things that we take for granted, being healthy.

You're here on site in Washington, your home tournament. I'm curious, generally, how much tennis have you been watching, and are you up-to-date on what's happening on tour?

Baptiste: The only tennis that I've watched was like Frances [Tiafoe's] matches in Wimbledon, and Frances' match today is going to be the next one that I watched [laughing].

I have no idea, I couldn't tell you what's going on. I just needed to fully disconnect because it's still a pretty emotional phase of not being able to play and stuff. It's even pretty difficult being here this week. It's usually my favorite week of the year being able to play at home, so it is difficult being here on site and not playing, but I'm happy to come and support Frances.

" I'm still learning things, and I'm going to continue to learn new things, but the first couple weeks were very brutal. I was just in a ton of pain all day, every day. No sleep. Honestly, I didn't learn this about myself, but I'm continuing to prove it to myself that I can just handle a lot of [expletive]. I can handle a lot. "

A couple more questions, but not related to the injury or recovery. I saw on social media that you went to the Washington Spirit soccer game. How was that experience, especially since you'll have some more time in DC recovering?

Baptiste: It was awesome. I was at the last two home matches, and I was there with Ben [Shelton] both times. It's sick to be able to support another Washingtonian athlete (Trinity Rodman), and obviously having Ben there, it's cool too. Having that connection with them, trying to go to [WNBA's Washington] Mystics games and support the other DC athletes.

Around the grounds today, I was Frances wearing a cool T-shirt of your iconic racquet snap in half from Madrid. How did that T-shirt come to be?

Baptiste: I wasn't the one that who did it, somebody designed it for me. They sent it to me, and Frances asked me for it, so I ended up giving it to him [laughing].

I've heard you are a fan of Ted Lasso. The fourth season is coming up, but way back, what got you to become a big fan of the show?

Baptiste: I don't know what got me into it, but the storyline and it being about sports, it was kind of what maybe fall in love with it. There's a lot that you can take from that too, as an athlete. It's just a very feel good show.