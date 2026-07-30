Toronto 411: Dates, draws, schedule, prize money and more

Following two tournaments in the United States, the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz heads north to neighboring Canada for the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Toronto.

It's the first of two back-to-back WTA 1000 events during the Hard-Court Swing, and several stars will play in their first event since Wimbledon including World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 2 Elena Rybakina. As the tournament alternates every year between Toronto and Montreal, the tour returns to Ontario for the first time in two years.

Here is everything you need to know about Toronto:

What are the dates for each round?

Main-draw play from Toronto begins Sunday, August 2 and will end the following Thursday, August 13, with the doubles final at 3:30 p.m. local (8:30 p.m. BST) followed by the singles final, not before 6 p.m.

Here are the dates for each round:

Singles

First round: August 2-3

Second round: August 4-5

Third round: August 6-7

Fourth round: August 8-9

Quarterfinals: August 10-11

Semifinals: August 12

Final: August 13

Doubles

First round: August 6-7

Second round: August 8-9

Quarterfinals: August 9-10

Semifinals: August 11-12

Final: August 13

What is the singles draw and who are some of the stars competing?

In Toronto, there is a 96-player singles field with the 32 seeds receiving byes into the second round.

Sabalenka will be a top seed in Toronto for the first time in her career, and is followed by Elena Rybakina and two-time National Bank Open champion Jessica Pegula.

Sabalenka and Rybakina will begin their Hard-Court Swing seasons in Canada, in addition to Coco Gauff, Roland Garros winner Mirra Andreeva, Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova, Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova as those in the top 10.

Furthermore, Elina Svitolina (2017), Belinda Bencic (2015) and wild card Bianca Andreescu (2019) join Pegula as past National Bank Open singles champions in this year's tournament.

Of note, defending champion Victoria Mboko will not compete as a result of a continuing MCL injury on her left knee that will keep her out through the US Open. Wimbledon finalist Karolina Muchova will not be in Toronto after recovering from a small procedure. The Czech is currently scheduled to compete in Cincinnati.

Seeded players

Aryna Sabalenka Elena Rybakina Jessica Pegula Coco Gauff Mirra Andreeva Linda Noskova Iga Swiatek Amanda Anisimova Elina Svitolina Marta Kostyuk Naomi Osaka Belinda Bencic Iva Jovic Sorana Cirstea Diana Shnaider Ekaterina Alexandrova Anna Kalinskaya Maja Chwalinska Madison Keys Elise Mertens Marie Bouzkova Barbora Krejcikova Emma Navarro Anastasia Potapova Alexandra Eala Jelena Ostapenko Clara Tauson Ann Li Maria Sakkari Leylah Fernandez Donna Vekic Katerina Siniakova

Draw ceremony: The singles draw ceremony will occur Friday, July 31 at 12 p.m. local time. The doubles draw will be published on Tuesday, August 4.

Singles wild cards: Venus Williams, Bianca Andreescu, Ariana Arseneault, Cadence Brace, Kayla Cross, Rebecca Marino, Katherine Sebov, Carol Zhao

Withdrawals*: Karolina Muchova, Victoria Mboko, Jasmine Paolini, Emma Raducanu, Jaqueline Cristian, Laura Siegemund, Petra Marcinko

Moved in*: Renata Zarazua, Eva Lys, Tamara Korpatsch, Taylor Townsend, Alycia Parks, Yulia Putintseva, Wang Xiyu

Next eight alternates*: Maya Joint, Aoi Ito, Oksana Selekhmeteva, Darja Vidmanova, Sinja Kraus, Tatjana Maria, Emiliana Arango, Alina Korneeva

*As of July 30, subject to change. Click here to see the full player list.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Mboko put herself on the map with an incredible run in Montreal to become the third Canadian to win the National Bank Open in the Open Era -- Faye Urban (1969), Andreescu (2019).

The win, her first of now two titles on the WTA Tour, was the pinnacle of her 2025 season where she started No. 333 in the world. To win the championship, she defeated four Grand Slam champions, including Gauff, Sofia Kenin, Rybakina and Osaka in the final.

In doubles, the unseeded American duo of Gauff and McCartney Kessler defeated No. 3 seeds Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shaui 6-4, 1-6, [13-11].

As the tournament alternates between Toronto and Montreal, the most recent Toronto champion was Pegula in 2024, when she defeated compatriot Anisimova 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.

What are the ranking points and prize money at stake?

At the National Bank Open, a total of $7,433,076 is available in prize money. As with all WTA 1000 events, 1000 ranking points are on the table in both the PIF WTA Rankings and the Race to the WTA Finals at Indian Wells.

Any change in rank is based on how the player performs in the tournament compared to the points earned in the same week last year.

Here is a breakdown of the ranking points and prize money for each round in both draws:

Singles (ranking points | prize money)

First round: 20 | $18,420

Second round: 35 | $28,425

Third round: 65 | $47,605

Fourth round: 120 | $81,800

Quarterfinal: 215 | $154,354

Semifinal: 390 | $297,315

Finalist: 650 | $564,920

Champion: 100 | $1,085,220

Doubles (ranking points | prize money)

First round: 10 | $15,800

Second round: 120 | $28,810

Quarterfinal: 215 | $53,900

Semifinal: 390 | $107,760

Finalist: 650 | $200,690

Champion: 1000 | $379,080