Osaka reaches first Washington quarterfinal as Krueger retires with right ankle injury

Naomi Osaka advanced to the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Citi DC Open for the first time Wednesday night after Ashlyn Krueger retired with a right ankle injury while trailing 6-3, 3-1.

Washington: Scores | Order of play | Draws

Krueger took a medical timeout down 4-1 in the first set to receive treatment on the ankle, but she appeared limited as the match moved in the second. She stopped after 53 minutes, her first match retirement since the Adelaide quarterfinals in January 2025.

For Osaka, the win sends her into a third straight quarterfinal, following her run to the Bad Homburg final and the Wimbledon quarterfinals. She is now 1-1 against Krueger at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level.

More to come...