WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
Finals Quick Link Tile
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Match Reaction

Osaka reaches first Washington quarterfinal as Krueger retires with right ankle injury

Author: Noah Poser
Match Reaction
1m read 29 Jul 2026 35m ago
Naomi Osaka, Washington 2026
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka advanced to the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Citi DC Open for the first time Wednesday night after Ashlyn Krueger retired with a right ankle injury while trailing 6-3, 3-1.

Washington: Scores | Order of play | Draws

Krueger took a medical timeout down 4-1 in the first set to receive treatment on the ankle, but she appeared limited as the match moved in the second. She stopped after 53 minutes, her first match retirement since the Adelaide quarterfinals in January 2025.

For Osaka, the win sends her into a third straight quarterfinal, following her run to the Bad Homburg final and the Wimbledon quarterfinals. She is now 1-1 against Krueger at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level.

More to come...

Suggested Video

Related Articles

View All
Match Reaction
Alexandra Eala, Washington 2026

Eala dethrones defending champ Fernandez to make Washington quarters

2m read
6h ago

'We'll see in Toronto if it is a silver lining.' Fernandez ready to turn page from DC

3m read
4h ago
leylah fernandez, washington second round 2026
Player Feature

A 1-on-1 with DC's Hailey Baptiste: Post-op recovery, small wins & Ted Lasso

5m read
1d ago
Hailey Baptiste, Day 10 Madrid