Noskova, Cirstea, Chwalinska, Vekic headline Monterrey Open field

The initial entry list for the Abierto GNP Seguros, Monterrey Open is set.

Wimbledon champion and 2024 Monterrey winner Linda Noskova headlines this year's field, and is joined by Donna Vekic (2022) as the two past champions in the field. Last year's winner Diana Shnaider is currently not scheduled to defend her title.

Noskova entered as the highest ranked player, followed by Sorana Cirstea, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Roland Garros finalist Maja Chwalinska and Elise Mertens as the five top 25 players currently slated to compete.

Rounding out the top 10 highest entrants, Anastasia Potapova, Clara Tauson, Ann Li and Janice Tjen are among other notable times heading to Nueva León. Plus, Sara Bejlek, Lilli Tagger, Mayar Sherif and Petra Marcinko accompany Noskova, Cirstea and Vekic as 2026 WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz title winners that have signed up.

Here are the 19 direct entrants, and the rank the player entered the field with. Seeds will be determined closer to the tournament start:

Linda Noskova -- 7

Sorana Cirstea -- 17

Ekatertina Alexandrova -- 19

Maja Chwalinska -- 21

Elise Mertens -- 23

Anastasia Potapova -- 27

Clara Tauson -- 30

Ann Li -- 31

Donna Vekic -- 35

Jance Tjen -- 37

Sara Bejlek -- 38

Cristina Bucsa -- 40

Nikola Bartunkova -- 41

Oleksandra Oliynykova -- 44

Lilli Tagger -- 45

Magdalena Frech -- 48

Mayar Sherif -- 50

Zeynep Sonmez -- 52

Petra Marcinko -- 53

In addition to the direct entrants, four main draw wild cards, four qualifiers and one special exemption will finish the 28-player field.

In case of any withdrawals, Anhelina Kalinina, Antonia Ruzic, Camila Osorio and Zhang Shaui are the first four alternates.

The Monterrey Open, which tune-up 500 event leading into the US Open, will take place from August 23-29 at Club Sonoma. The entry list is subject to change.