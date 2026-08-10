Coco Gauff reps for 'good friend' Ravyn Lenae's new album Blue Island

Over the past week, Coco Gauff has been locked in and focused at the National Bank Open, reaching the quarterfinals without dropping a set. But the No. 4 seed has still found time to keep up with the culture -- in particular R&B singer Ravyn Lenae's third album, Blue Island, which was released last Friday to critical acclaim.

Gauff and Lenae are "good friends," she said after her fourth-round defeat of Alina Korneeva. They met in London last July -- Lenae was in the country to perform at the Love Supreme festival at Glynde Place, while Gauff had unexpected free time on her hands following her first-round Wimbledon exit to Dayana Yastremska. They've since attended events such as the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and Art Basel Miami Beach together.

"We both, out of the blue, just met up with each other," Gauff recalled. "Just two young girls trying to be successful in different fields, and we just wanted to try to see if there's a friendship there."

In 2025, both Gauff and Lenae took their success in their respective fields to a new level. Gauff graduated to the ranks of multiple Slam champions with her second major crown at Roland Garros. Meanwhile, Lenae's irresistibly catchy retro-soul single "Love Me Not", from her 2024 album Bird's Eye, went unexpectedly viral and made the Top 10 worldwide -- and the experimental singer-songwriter suddenly became a mainstream sensation.

Naturally, Gauff was quick to rep for Lenae's first album release since the pair became friends.

"Of course I listen to Blue Island -- it's such a great album," she said. "Go stream Blue Island. I love Ravyn so much. I think she's so talented and so underrated. I think her hit Love Me Not obviously brought more eyes on her."

Gauff's listen hasn't just been a cursory one. The track she singled out as her favorite wasn't one of Blue Island's lead singles or even one of its poppier moves, but the sumptuous, Prince-esque deep cut "Barriers", all layered vocals and slow-building melody.

Her friendship with Lenae has also enabled Gauff to get out of the tennis bubble of her professional life.

"I'm glad that I can have someone that's friends," she said. "I've been trying to become more friends with people outside of tennis, just so I can have a break, and I'm glad that it's been so natural with her."