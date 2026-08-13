Rybakina vs. Swiatek: Start time, prize money and everything to know about the Toronto final

TORONTO -- We're down to our final two at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

World No. 2 Elena Rybakina, who seeks her third title this season, will face World No. 8 Iga Swiatek. Swiatek is into her first main-draw final in 2026 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz. They'll meet for the 13th time, with a even six-to-six split on the previous 12 matches.

On outdoor hard courts, Swiatek leads the series 4-3, and the Pole also won their only previous meeting in a final (at Doha 2024). However, their most recent encounter came at the Australian Open quarterfinals in January, a Rybakina straight-sets win.

From order of play to prize money and more, here's everything you need to know about Thursday's final.

When are the Toronto singles and doubles finals?

Both the singles and doubles finals will take place at Sobeys Stadium on Thursday, August 13. The doubles final, featuring Katerina Siniakova and Zhang Shuai vs. Sara Errani and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, takes place first a 3:30 p.m. local.

Rybakina and Swiatek will follow, not before 6 p.m.

Time conversions for singles final: 11 p.m. BST, 12 a.m. CEST (Friday, August 14)

How did each singles player reach the championship?

Rybakina

First round: Bye

Second round: def. Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

Third round: def. Ann Li 6-2, 7-5

Fourth round: def. Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Quarterfinal: def. Naomi Osaka 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4

Semifinal: def. Coco Gauff 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

After wins at the Australian Open and Stuttgart, Rybakina is on the verge of her third title this season in her seventh career WTA 1000 final. With victories over Osaka and Gauff, Rybakina has claimed multiple comeback wins at a single event vs. top 20 opponents for the second time in her career -- 2025 WTA Finals vs. Jessica Pegula and Swiatek.

Swiatek

First round: Bye

Second round: def. Sara Bejlek 6-0, 6-3

Third round: def. Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-1

Fourth round: def. [10] Marta Kostyuk 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

Quarterfinal: def. [15] Diana Shnaider 6-2, 6-1

Semifinal: def. [9] Elina Svitolina 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

Swiatek is now in her 14th WTA 1000 final, and has now reached the final in nine of 10 WTA 1000 events on the calendar, with the exception of Wuhan. For the first time since her win in Roland Garros two years ago, Swiatek has also earned three top 20 wins at a single event.

What are the ranking points and prize money at stake?

In Toronto, a total of USD $7,433,076 was available in prize money, and Thursday's singles champion will receive $1,085,200. The finalist will take home $564,920. In doubles, the winning pairs enjoys $379,080.

As with all WTA 1000 events, 1000 ranking points are on the table in both the PIF WTA Rankings and the Race to the WTA Finals at Indian Wells, while the runner-up earns 650 points. Any change in rank is based on how the player performs in the tournament compared to the points earned in the same week last year.

Regardless of win or loss, Rybakina will jump to No. 1 in the Race to the WTA Finals at Indian Wells. As for Swiatek, she will jump to from No. 12 to No. 10 in the race, win or loss.

By the numbers

Rybakina

4: She's now the fourth player in the Open Era to notch four three-set wins en route to the final at the National Bank Open, joining Lina Krasnoroutskaya (2003), Venus Williams (2014) and Bianca Andreescu (2019).

14: Rybakina is in pursuit of her 14th WTA singles title.

22: She has 22 WTA 1000 main draw wins this season, the most of any player. She also has 26 wins on hard court to lead the tour.

Swiatek

6: With a win, Swiatek could become the only player with a WTA 1000 title in each of the last six seasons, dating back to 2021.

7: Since the format's introduction in 2009, Swiatek could become the first player to win seven straight WTA 1000 finals, passing Serena Williams' mark of six.

26: Swiatek is searching for 26th WTA singles title.

What they had to say?

Rybakina

1. "She has been playing well. It's going to again be a very difficult match, and we know each other so well. We play so many times. So in my case, I feel it's more again about the recovery after so many hours on the court, and bring as much energy as I can." -- on playing Swiatek in Thursday's final.

2. "I guess the adrenaline and so many hours on the court helped a bit. In the third set also, few moments I felt like I was just swinging, and some crazy return at 30-all, and it went my way.

"So, I got my opportunities, I took them. I was trying not to think about the score, just going a point at a time. Also on the serve, I was just picking the targets. Even if she knew where I'm serving, I was just going for it, and it worked today." -- on defeating Gauff to reach the championship

Swiatek

1. "For sure it was just comfortable. From the beginning we felt like we have still a lot of time until the tournament, so the practices were not focused on the tournament, they were just to develop my game. Later on obviously it switched more to just preparing for the opponents." -- on arriving a little bit earlier to Toronto ahead of the tournament

2. "Well, that was the goal from the beginning when I started working with Francis. Playing on clay, and with all this fuss around that I usually have there, sometimes it's not helping. I didn't have so much clarity in my head to always keep doing the stuff that he wanted me to do.

"Here, I feel it's already got more into my habit, and it became more natural. That's definitely how I want to play, to have this patience. I feel I was playing a little bit too flat and too fast sometimes last year, making risky decisions. This is more my game, so, like, what I'm trying to do now is more my game." -- on finding her game in Toronto