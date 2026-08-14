Swiatek wins first title of 2026 after sweeping past Rybakina in Toronto

Entering Thursday, the last time Iga Swiatek defeated Elena Rybakina was last summer in Cincinnati, where she went on to win her most recent WTA 1000 title.

Until now.

Swiatek capped a stellar run in Toronto with a dominant 6-2, 6-3 win over World No. 2 Elena Rybakina in 75 minutes to claim her first title of the season -- and the 26th of her career -- at the National Bank Open. It also marks her 12 WTA 1000 crown, moving her past Aryna Sabalenka (11) for the second-most since the format debuted in 2009. She now trails only Serena Williams (13).

The victory also pushes Swiatek ahead 7-6 in their head-to-head on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, snapping a two-match skid against Rybakina.

"You're such a great competitor, and it's always tough to play against you," Swiatek said during the trophy presentation. "We've played many important matches against each other, and I'm sure there are going to be many, many more."

Sweet Victory 🍁@iga_swiatek defeats Rybakina in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3, to secure the title in Toronto!#NBO26 pic.twitter.com/tyhN8Y3EtH — wta (@WTA) August 13, 2026

This was the second time the two have met in a final, with both matches going Swiatek's way in straight sets. She is now 26-5 in WTA finals, the best win rate of any player with 20 or more WTA-level finals since the Tier format's introduction in 1990.

Swiatek's confidence restored after latest triumph

The 2026 season had been a lackluster one by Swiatek's high standards entering Toronto. She had yet to reach a final, had slipped to No. 8 in the world and was on the fringes of the WTA Finals picture. Above all else, her confidence appeared shaken.

But those afflictions seemed to evaporate the moment she stepped foot on Canadian soil.

The six-time Grand Slam champion opened her campaign with a bagel and dropped just six games across her first two matches. After a comeback win over Marta Kostyuk in the Round of 16, Swiatek returned to dominance in a 6-1, 6-2 rout of Diana Shnaider in the quarterfinals. In the semis, Swiatek avenged a pair of three-set losses to Elina Svitolina earlier this season with a three-set victory of her own to reach the championship match.

By completing the title run with a win over Rybakina, her longtime rival, it appears some of those inner -- and outer -- demons have been conquered.

"I want to dedicate this title to everyone who is dealing with unfair judgement and hate," Swiatek said. "Just keep pushing, keep growing, keep focusing on yourself because you know what's best for you. And always remember what's ahead and what might be possible."

Swiatek completes North America as Big Title chase continues

With her triumph in Toronto, Swiatek has now captured all five significant North American titles: Indian Wells (2022, 2024), Miami (2022), US Open (2022), Cincinnati (2025) and Canada (2026).

She is also three-fourths of the way to a Career Slam, missing only an Australian Open title, and has won eight of the 10 WTA 1000s on offer -- with Dubai and Wuhan the only two she has yet to claim.

In total, Swiatek holds 19 Big Titles, including: Roland Garros (x4), US Open, Wimbledon, WTA Finals, Rome (x3), Doha (x2), Indian Wells (x2), Beijing, Canada, Cincinnati, Madrid and Miami.

Title in Toronto 🏆

Celebration with Elway 🐶😍



What more could you ask for?@iga_swiatek | #NBO26 pic.twitter.com/na03uaRP3h — wta (@WTA) August 14, 2026

She is 6-0 in Grand Slam finals, 1-0 in WTA Finals championship matches and 12-2 in WTA 1000 finals. Across those 21 matches, she has lost five games or fewer 14 times.

But your guess is as good as hers as to why she appears so unflappable with a trophy on the line.

"I don't really know because I try to approach these matches the same as the ones before. I know what I did right, and I'm just trying to continue that," Swiatek said in her post-match press conference. "I guess if I'm in the final it means that my game is good, and that gives me confidence, for sure.

"You know you need to go all in if you want to win the tournament because you're going to face the best player in the final. So just trying to focus on that."

Rybakina left feeling 'destroyed' after four of five matches go the distance

Rybakina double-faulted twice in the opening game to hand Swiatek an early break and was unable to find her footing as the match progressed, clearly missing a step after a run to the final that included four three-setters in five matches -- the last two against Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff, both of which required her to rally after dropping the first set.

"I'm not sure if I can tell you what is not hurting actually. I feel kind of destroyed now. Especially when the tournament is finished, you kind of feel everything even more," Rybakina said during her post-match press conference. "It was just very much a pity that I didn't have enough to push in this last match even more."

After Swiatek took the first set in just under half an hour, Rybakina offered a brief resistance to begin the second, but Swiatek broke for 3-2 and that was all she wrote. After a forehand winner sealed a hold for 5-3, the former World No. 1 broke for the fourth and final time -- finishing with a backhand winner -- to take the title in Toronto.

As a result, Swiatek is projected to rise three spots to No. 5 in the PIF WTA Rankings and, more importantly, jump two places to No. 10 in the Race to the WTA Finals as the home stretch begins. Rybakina, meanwhile, tightened her grip on the No. 2 ranking and continued to close the gap between herself and Sabalenka in the battle to be World No. 1.

The Australian Open champion is also set to move up two places to No. 1 in the Race to the WTA Finals, usurping Mirra Andreeva from the top spot.