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Tournament News

Race to the WTA Finals: Rybakina takes over No. 1 after Toronto run

Tournament News
1m read 14 Aug 2026 1d ago
Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina has taken over the No. 1 spot in the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard following her run to the final in Toronto.

Rybakina collected 650 Race points with her runner-up finish at the National Bank Open, moving from No. 3 to No. 1 and overtaking Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva.

Andreeva entered Toronto at No. 1 but dropped to No. 3 after losing in the Round of 32. Sabalenka now sits at No. 2.

Swiatek moves closer to Top 8

Iga Swiatek also gained ground after winning the title in Toronto, moving two spots from No. 12 to No. 10.

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After a season-long race, the world's top players converge in the California desert with the WTA's biggest title still to be won.

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Swiatek, who has qualified for the WTA Finals in each of the past five years, heads to Cincinnati as the defending champion and within striking distance of the Top 8.

Singles Race

WTA

Svitolina, Gauff climb after Toronto semifinal runs

Elina Svitolina moved into the No. 4 spot after reaching the semifinals in Toronto, climbing two places on the Leaderboard. Jessica Pegula and Karolina Muchova follow at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

Coco Gauff also moved up after reaching the Toronto semifinals, climbing one spot from No. 8 to No. 7.

The move puts Gauff in an important position in the Race, with the Top 7 on the Leaderboard earning spots at the WTA Finals. If a 2026 Grand Slam champion finishes outside the Top 7, that player has an opportunity to claim the final qualifying spot.

As things currently stand, 2026 Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova holds the No. 8 spot.

WTA Staff

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