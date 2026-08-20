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Match Reaction

Pegula shrugs off injury scare to stay unbeaten against Anisimova, make Cincy semis

Author: Noah Poser
Match Reaction
1m read 20 Aug 2026 1h ago
Jessica Pegula, Day 10 Cincinnati

Having taken the first set in her Cincinnati quarterfinal Thursday, Jessica Pegula quickly found herself trailing 3-0 in the second. Things went from bad to worse when she took an off-court medical timeout and was broken again after returning to the court.

After Amanda Anisimova closed out the second set with a trademark backhand winner, there was worry the match was headed for an untimely conclusion. But Pegula gutted it out. She moved in front 3-0 in the decider, and even after Anisimova broke back and dragged her into a third-set tiebreak, the World No. 3 emerged far from unscathed but with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (4) victory in 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Cincinnati: Scores | Order of play | Draws

The win sends her through to her 15th career WTA 1000 semifinal, where she will face the winner of No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina and No. 7 seed Iga Swiatek.

Against all odds, Pegula also extended her perfect record in her head-to-head with Anisimova, having now won all six career matches against her compatriot. Anisimova is the second player Pegula has beaten six times without a loss at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level in her career, joining Anastasia Potapova.

"Amanda is an amazing player, an amazing ball striker. I know I have a good record against her, but literally every single match is like it was today," Pegula said in her on-court interview. "So I know I have to try and survive. Sometimes she can play lights-out tennis where there's not much you can do, like in the second set.

"But I think was able to start getting some momentum at the end of that set and take it into the third and get ahead. It still wasn't enough, but I got there."

It's a milestone victory for Pegula, who becomes just the second American after Serena Williams (104) to claim 100 wins in hard-court WTA 1000 events since the format's introduction in 2009.

More to come...

 

 

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