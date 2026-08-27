US Open draw: Swiatek lands alongside Rybakina, Osaka and Keys

The US Open draw is here, with the battle for the year’s final Grand Slam title -- and the No. 1 ranking -- set to begin Sunday in New York.

Two-time defending champion and No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka will open against Camila Osorio. Sabalenka, who is seeking her fourth title of the season, anchors a first quarter that also includes Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova.

At the opposite end of the draw, No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina will face American wild card Thea Frodin in the first round. Rybakina enters the tournament with an opportunity to overtake Sabalenka for No. 1 and can guarantee herself the top ranking by reaching the semifinals.

Here is a quarter-by-quarter breakdown of the draw:

First quarter: Sabalenka, Noskova lead the way

Sabalenka sits at the top of the draw as she attempts to win her third consecutive US Open title. The World No. 1 could face No. 27 Barbora Krejcikova in the third round, No. 15 Diana Shnaider or No. 20 Maja Chwalinska in the fourth round and No. 6 Linda Noskova in the quarterfinals.

Notable first-round matches to watch

(15) Diana Shnaider vs. Daria Snigur - The Ukrainian famously upset then-World No. 7 Simona Halep in the first round of the 2022 US Open, her Grand Slam main-draw debut.

(20) Maja Chwalinska vs. Taylor Townsend - The Roland Garros finalist takes on a Flushing Meadows specialist -- Townsend reached the fourth round in 2019 and 2025.

(WC) Sloane Stephens vs. Clara Tauson - The 2017 US Open champion will face the big-hitting Dane for the first time.

Potential quarterfinal: No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 6 Linda Noskova

Second quarter: Pegula, Muchova anchor a wide-open section

No. 3 Jessica Pegula leads the second quarter and will begin against Elena-Gabriela Ruse. She is projected to face Wimbledon finalist and No. 7 seed Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals in what would be a rematch of the 2024 US Open semifinal that was won by Pegula.

The section also includes No. 9 seed Elina Svitolina, a former US Open semifinalist, and a smattering of either in-form players or those who have performed well in Queens in the past, including No. 16 seed Sorana Cirstea, No. 26 seed Emma Navarro, and No. 31 seed Leylah Fernandez.

Notable first-round matches to watch

(WC) Venus Williams vs. (WC) Sofia Kenin - Two Americans. Two generations. A first time meeting.

(31) Leylah Fernandez vs. Zhang Shuai - The 2021 US Open finalist will face a 37-year-old veteran bidding for her first US Open win since a 2022 fourth-round effort.

Viktorija Golubic vs. Diane Parry - This one is a rare meeting between two women on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz who hit with one-handed backhands.

Potential quarterfinal: No. 3 Jessica Pegula vs. No. 7 Karolina Muchova

Third quarter: Andreeva, Gauff could meet in the last eight

No. 4 Coco Gauff and No. 5 Mirra Andreeva are the highest seeds in the third quarter. Andreeva opens against Janice Tjen in a rematch of their recent third-round clash in Cincinnati, while Gauff begins her tournament against Zeynep Sonmez.

Gauff owns a 5-0 career head-to-head against Andreeva and will take a six-match winning streak into Flushing Meadows, a title she won three years ago.

The section also features No. 10 Amanda Anisimova, No. 14 Iva Jovic, No. 17 Alexandra Eala and No. 28 seed Sara Bejlek, the recent Cincinnati semifinalist. Gauff beat Bejlek in the Cincy semis, and they could play again in the third round here.

Notable first-round matches to watch

No. 28 seed Sara Bejlek vs. Cristina Bucsa - Bejlek is seeded at a Grand Slam for the first time, and Bucsa reached the fourth round in Queens last year -- but has seen her 2026 stunted due to injury.

No. 30 seed Jelena Ostapenko vs. Tatjana Maria - A contrast of styles is assured in this one, with Ostapenko's power hitting against Maria's tricky slice.

Paula Badosa vs. Daria Kasatkina - Two former Top 10 players are unseeded in NYC this year.

Potential quarterfinal: No. 5 Mirra Andreeva vs. No. 4 Coco Gauff

Fourth quarter: Swiatek, Rybakina face a loaded path

All eyes were on which Top 4 seed that No. 8 Iga Swiatek would draw in the quarterfinals, and it turned out to be Rybakina. The two major champions headline the final quarter, which also includes No. 12 Belinda Bencic, No. 13 Naomi Osaka and No. 22 Madison Keys. Swiatek and Rybakina have already met twice this summer.

Swiatek opens against Wang Xiyu and No. 25 seed Marie Bouzkova is the first seed in her path. Rybakina, meanwhile, begins her pursuit of the title and No. 1 ranking against Frodin, who won the USTA Girls' 18s National Championship to earn a main-draw spot.

After retiring against Swiatek in the quarterfinals in Cincinnati, Rybakina comes to New York with questions around her physical status

Notable first-round matches to watch

No. 12 seed Belinda Bencic vs. Yulia Putintseva - This will be the seventh career head-to-head meeting between these two veterans, and they are 3-3.

No. 22 seed Madison Keys vs. Alina Korneeva - A Grand Slam champion faces a teenage talent.

Potential quarterfinal: No. 8 Iga Swiatek vs. No. 2 Elena Rybakina