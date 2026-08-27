US Open 2026: Dates, draws, schedule, prize money and everything to know
The season’s fourth and final major is here with the 2026 US Open.
The world’s best players will compete at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. The singles field features six former US Open champions and 13 Grand Slam winners.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2026 US Open:
What are the dates for each round?
Singles main-draw play from Flushing Meadows begins with the first round, which will be held over three days from August 30 to September 30. The tournament concludes with the women's doubles final on Friday, September 11 at 12 p.m. local and the women's singles final on Saturday, September 12 at 4 p.m.
Here are the dates for each of the draws:
Singles
First round: August 30-September 1
Second round: September 2-3
Third round: September 4-5
Fourth round: September 6-7
Quarterfinals: September 8-9
Semifinals: September 10
Final: September 12
Thank you, @BillieJeanKing for what you've done for women's equality in and out of sports 💙#WomensEqualityDay pic.twitter.com/YfHYlneG3h— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2026
Doubles
First round: September 3-4
Second round: September 5-6
Third round: September 7
Quarterfinals: September 8
Semifinals: September 9
Final: September 11
When is the singles draw and who are the top seeds and notable wild cards?
The 128-player singles draw will be held Thursday, August 27. Two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will be the top seed for the eighth consecutive Grand Slam.
Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula and 2023 champion Coco Gauff round out the top four seeds. All three are in contention to overtake Sabalenka at No. 1 in the PIF WTA Rankings.
A full draw breakdown will be available on wtatennis.com.
Projected Seeds
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Elena Rybakina
3. Jessica Pegula
4. Coco Gauff
5. Mirra Andreeva
6. Linda Noskova
7. Karolina Muchova
8. Iga Swiatek
9. Elina Svitolina
10. Amanda Anisimova
11. Marta Kostyuk
12. Belinda Bencic
13. Naomi Osaka
14. Iva Jovic
15. Diana Shnaider
16. Sorana Cirstea
17. Alexandra Eala
18. Ekaterina Alexandrova
19. Jasmine Paolini
20. Maja Chwalinska
21. Anna Kalinskaya
22. Madison Keys
23. Elise Mertens
24. Anastasia Potapova
25. Marie Bouzkova
26. Emma Navarro
27. Barbora Krejcikova
28. Sara Bejlek
29. Ann Li
30. Jelena Ostapenko
31. Leylah Fernandez
32. Maria Sakkari
Singles wild cards: Venus Williams (two-time champion), Sloane Stephens (2017 champion), Sofia Kenin, Carol Young Suh Lee, Reese Brantmeier, Thea Frodin, Leolia Jeanjean (reciprocal arrangement with FFT), Taylah Preston (reciprocal arrangement with Tennis Australia).
In doubles, 14-time Grand Slam doubles champions Serena Williams and Venus Williams received a wild card into the doubles draw and will team up at a major for the first time since the 2022 US Open.
Who are the defending champions?
Sabalenka enters the US Open as the two-time defending champion following her 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory over Anisimova to win her fourth career Grand Slam title. Sabalenka became the first woman to defend her US Open title since Serena Williams in 2024.
The victory was Sabalenka’s 100th at a Grand Slam and marked a rebound after runner-up finishes at the 2025 Australian Open and Roland Garros.
"After French Open I figured that, 'OK, maybe it’s time for me to sit back and to look at those finals and to maybe learn something,'"Sabalenka said to press. "Because I didn’t want it to happen again and again and again.
"I thought that if I made it to the final, it means that I’m going to win it, and I sort of didn’t expect players to come out there and to fight. I thought that everything going to go easily my way, which was completely wrong mindset. Going into this final, I decided for myself that I’m going to control my emotions."
In doubles, Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski won the US Open title for the second time in three years, defeating top-seeded Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-4.
What are the ranking points and prize money at stake?
The 2026 US Open will offer a record $108 million in player compensation, a 20% increase from $90 million in 2025. The men’s and women’s singles champions will each earn $5.5 million.
As at every Grand Slam, the singles champion will earn 2,000 points toward the PIF WTA Rankings and the PIF Race to the WTA Finals at Indian Wells. Any movement in the rankings will depend on each player’s result compared with her performance at last year’s US Open.
Below is a breakdown of the prize money and ranking points available in New York.
Singles (Prize money | ranking points)
First Round: $190,000 | 10
Second Round: $190,000 | 70
Third Round: $290,000 | 130
Fourth Round: $480,000 | 240
Quarterfinals: $780,000 | 430
Semifinals: $1.45 million | 780
Finalist: $2.8 million | 1300
Champion: $5.5 million | 2000
Qualifiers
Round 1: $32,000 | 2
Round 2: $48,000 | 20
Round 3: $66,000 | 30
Doubles
First Round: $35,000 | 10
Second Round: $50,000 | 130
Third Round: $80,000 | 240
Quarterfinals: $125,000 | 430
Semifinals: $250,000 | 780
Finalist: $500,000 | 1300
Champion: $1 million | 2000
To see a full breakdown of prize money, click here.