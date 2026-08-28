WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
Finals Quick Link Tile
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Match Reaction

Montgomery returns to US Open main draw; rain pushes qualifying finale to Friday

Match Reaction
1m read 28 Aug 2026 38m ago
Robin Montgomery, US Open 2026
Getty Images

American Robin Montgomery was one of four players to book her spot in the US Open women's singles main draw Thursday, while the remaining final-round qualifying matches were pushed to Friday because of rain.

Montgomery will compete in the main draw in New York for the third time in her career, following appearances in 2020 and 2023, after rallying past Canada's Carson Branstine 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

The 21-year-old left-hander won the US Open girls' singles and doubles titles in 2021. Earlier this season, she captured her maiden title on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz at the Libéma Open while ranked No. 484 in the world. She became the lowest-ranked woman to win a tour-level title on grass and the fifth-lowest-ranked titlist in WTA history.

Also advancing to the main draw Thursday were No. 28 seed Lucrezia Stefanini, Polina Iatcenko and Gabriela Knutson.

Stefanini will make her US Open main-draw debut after defeating American teenager Julieta Pareja 6-4, 6-3. The Italian has previously played in the main draw at each of the other three Grand Slam tournaments, with her best result coming at the 2023 Australian Open, where she reached the second round.

Iatcenko, 22, and ranked No. 160 in the world, earned her first Grand Slam main-draw appearance with a 7-5, 6-1 win over No. 31 seed Andrea Lazaro Garcia.

Knutson also secured her first Grand Slam main-draw appearance at age 29, defeating Georgia's Ekaterine Gorgodze 6-4, 6-4.

Among those scheduled to contest the remaining final-round qualifying matches Friday are former world No. 4 Qinwen Zheng, former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and 16-year-old Kristina Liutova.

WTA Staff

Suggested Video

Related Articles

View All
Tournament News
Iga_Swiatek_-_US_Open_2026_-_Wednesday_Qs-DSC_7153

US Open draw: Swiatek lands alongside Rybakina, Osaka and Keys

4m read
12h ago
Tournament News

Serena and Venus Williams awarded US Open wild card in doubles

1m read
1d ago
Serena_Williams_Venus_Williams_-_Cincinnati_Open_2026_-_Day_7-DSC_6146B
Match Reaction

How Muchova and Mensik went from uncertain entry to US Open champions

3m read
1d ago
Jakub Mensik and Karolina Muchova, US Open 2026