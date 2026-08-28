Zheng, Liutova qualify for US Open; Zidansek stops Andreescu

Zheng Qinwen's two appearances in Grand Slam qualifying, nearly half a decade apart, have both been successful ones. As a teenager playing at that level for the first time, she made it through to the 2022 Australian Open main draw. As a 23-year-old battling to regain her best form following elbow surgery last year, the No. 14 seed defeated Elena Pridankina 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 over two days to reach the 2026 US Open main draw.

The match had been halted overnight due to rain with the big-hitting Pridankina leading 5-2 in the second set. But Zheng was substantially sharper on resumption, and rolled through seven of the last eight games to seal a 2-hour, 19-minute victory. The two-time US Open quarterfinalist had produced one of the shots of the tournament prior to the postponement, a forehand stunner around the net post and into the corner; and her forehand down the line continued to be her key weapon throughout the third set.

Another former Top 5 player bidding to regain former heights fell at the final hurdle, though. Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 champion, was felled by Tamara Zidansek 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 after leading by a set and 3-1. Andreescu took a medical timeout trailing 4-3 in the second set, and her movement was visibly hampered thereafter (a brilliant backhand pass on the run late in the third set notwithstanding). Zidansek, with her ability to use her forehand to spread the court, took full advantage.

The 28-year-old World No. 146 improved to 2-0 against Andreescu. The pair had not met since Zidansek's memorable 6-7(1), 7-6(2), 9-7 defeat of Andreescu in a 3-hour, 20-minute first round at Roland Garros 2021, a result that spearheaded a run all the way to the semifinals for the Slovenian. Friday's 2-hour, 44-minute victory puts Zidansek into her first US Open main draw since 2022.

Champions Reel: How Kristina Liutova won Memphis 2026

Elsewhere, 16-year-old Kristina Liutova will become the first 2010-born player to compete in a Grand Slam main draw after defeating Poland's Martyna Kubka 6-4, 6-0. Last month, Liutova claimed the Memphis title as a qualifier making her WTA debut; her three qualifying wins have extended her active winning streak to nine, and her overall 2026 record to 36-4.

No. 125-ranked Liutova committed just 10 unforced errors against Kubka, bringing her total this week to 43 across eight sets -- averaging just five unforced errors per set in her first Grand Slam qualifying event.

Anouk Koevermans also booked her place in her first Grand Slam main draw after a rejuvenated resumption of her rain-delayed match. The No. 228-ranked Dutchwoman was poised at 6-3, 6-6 and 3-3 in the tiebreak overnight against Mariam Bolkvadze -- having already let a 5-3 lead and two match points slip in the second set. But Koevermans returned on Friday with her best serving -- two unreturned deliveries and an ace -- to help see her through for a 6-3, 7-6(5) win.

Former doubles World No. 1 Storm Hunter qualified for her third US Open main draw 6-4, 6-1 over No. 4 seed Darja Semenistaja, while No. 29 seed Harriet Dart won an all-British derby 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 over Harriet Dart, levelling their head-to-head at two wins apiece.

Lucie Havlickova, the 2022 US Open junior runner-up, qualified for her first Grand Slam main draw with a 6-0, 6-4 defeat over Nao Hibino, and No. 23 seed Himeno Sakatsume eased past Serbia's Mia Ristic 6-4, 6-3 to qualify for her second of the season, following the Australian Open.